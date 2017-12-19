Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of Birmingham home care workers have voted to STRIKE over job cuts and ‘impossible’ shifts.

The 350 carers, who visit vulnerable disabled and elderly residents in their homes, are furious at plans for 150 redundancies as part of £4 million cuts to the council -run social care service.

And 99 per cent supported strike action, meaning they could walk out over the Christmas and New Year period.

Caroline Johnson, branch secretary of UNISON Birmingham, said: “We have been in talks with the council for over six months but they are just not listening to us. They want to cut the workforce by 40 per cent and make the remaining home carers work an impossible shift system.

“This would force many carers to work three split shifts in a working day.”

She explained that plans included a daily split shift pattern for some workers of 7am to 10am, 12 noon to 2pm and 4pm to 10pm. With too little time to return home between shifts, it is claimed they could be out from home for 15 hours a day.

Ms Johnson said: “Our Home carers are dedicated to their jobs and the vulnerable clients they work with. They work on 365 days a year, in all weathers and from early morning to late at night. It is this dedication that a cynical management seeks to exploit.”

In recent years they have given up additional weekend working pay cut and many experienced staff have already volunteered for redundancy, the union said.

Unison has previously pointed out that providing well resourced care for frail people at home not only improves their quality of life, but keeps them out of the hugely expensive residential or hospital care. Therefore the cuts could prove more expensive in the long-run.

One care worker, called Lisa, said that due to the public sector pay cap and the loss of weekend overtime she has had to take a second job just to pay the mortgage.

“The changes mean I will have to give up one of the jobs and face the stress of facing losing my home.

“We haven’t had a proper pay rise since 2010. I can’t afford to strike, but I can’t afford not to.

“It’s not just about me, but the service we provide is being destroyed. We all grow old and want a good Homecare service to be there if we need it.”

Graeme Betts, corporate director for adult care responded: “We have consulted thoroughly with staff and as such we have made a number of changes to our original proposals and have made staff aware of support that is available to them.

"We appreciate this this time of year is not a good time for anyone to be going through significant change but we are faced with no alternative."

Speaking in September as details of the dispute first emerged, the Labour cabinet member for health Paulette Hamilton said the council is working more closely with NHS and other agencies to provide ‘a joined up social care service’.

Cllr Hamilton said: “Every pound we invest in the care that people receive must be spent to the best effect. Even if we were not faced with the enormous financial challenge we would need to ensure our enablement service is fit for purpose and meets the expectations of our citizens.”