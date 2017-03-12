How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Why a modern skills centre in deprived Ladywood has been mothballed

  • By

Lib Dems and Labour clash over closure of Stour Street skills centre in part of city with highest unemployment

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron visits the empty Ladywood Centre with local Lib Dems campaigners

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron called for a change in Birmingham’s leadership after seeing a multi-million pound training centre in an area of high unemployment and deprivation being left to rot.

The skills centre in Stour Street, Ladywood was opened just over a decade ago but is now laying empty and local Lib Dems are blaming the council’s Labour leadership for mismanagement.

Labour have blamed Government funding cuts to further education for the closure.

Mr Farron and Lib Dem Mayoral candidate Beverley Nielsen were shown the empty building during his visit to the city.

He said: “I am distressed to see this marvellous centre sitting empty and unused. This is why the West Midlands needs new leadership, so there is less talk and more action.”

The centre offered training in motor-mechanics, construction and other trades as well as support for unemployed young people. But has now been closed by the South and City College and is stands empty with ‘to let’ hoardings outside.

Ladywood Lib Dem campaigner Lee Dargue, a qualified teacher, said: “I have made a commitment to get this centre re-opened, providing that any new owner can demonstrate how they will focus on helping some of the most disadvantaged young people obtain new skills, in Ladywood and across Birmingham.”

The Labour run council has made tackling youth employment a major priority and last year was successful in securing £50 million European Union funding for its Youth Employment Initiative.

But Mr Darque added: “Under Labour the city council has talked big on skills and youth unemployment. And yet this state of the art centre sits empty in the middle of the most deprived area of the city.”

Labour council cabinet member for skills Brett O’Reilly responded: “Unfortunately enrolment at this centre has always been low, despite the college’s best endeavours.

Philip Hammond and Andy Street
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“Further Education Colleges in Birmingham recently had to undergo a review into their sustainability as a direct result of Tory and Liberal Democrat government cuts in the last parliament.

“The council and wider city is doing a great deal to help improve the skills and prospects of young people; in fact we are now the best-performing of the core cities in terms of reducing the number of people not in education, employment or training.

“Labour will continue to prioritise and deliver on skills in this city, whilst the political point scoring simply demonstrates a complete denial and lack of understanding by the Liberal Democrat group in Birmingham.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

How 10th National Apprenticeship Week is highlighting the vital role these opportunities offer

Traineeships in construction are available at Bournville College

National Apprenticeship Week celebrates the positive impact that apprenticeships and traineeships have

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Why a modern skills centre in deprived Ladywood has been mothballed
  2. Regional Affairs
    Handsworth's historic New Inns clock restored in pub's transformation
  3. Regional Affairs
    £12m work coaches scheme will help tackle youth employment
  4. Regional Affairs
    Midlands Connect launches 25-year vision to improve region's transport
  5. Regional Affairs
    Clashes over M6 Toll road dominate West Midlands Mayor debate

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    Why a modern skills centre in deprived Ladywood has been mothballed
  2. Business News
    Work starts on JLRs £200 million design and engineering centre
  3. Home
    Ex-Lord Mayor Ray Hassall dies suddenly aged 74
  4. Sutton Coldfield
    Little Aston Park property has undergone significant refurbishment
  5. Regional Affairs
    Handsworth's historic New Inns clock restored in pub's transformation
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor