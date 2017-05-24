How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Minute silence for Manchester as Birmingham's new Lord Mayor appointed

  • Updated
  • By

Councillors meeting for their annual mayor-making ceremony pay tribute following the terror attack

Councillor Anne Underwood appointed the new Lord Mayor by Birmingham
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Birmingham's new Lord Mayor was appointed at a civic ceremony overshadowed by the horrific terror attacks in Manchester.

Councillors shared prayers and held a minute silence in solidarity and sympathy with the people of Manchester after they gathered for the showpiece annual meeting.

And a celebratory dinner was postponed as civic leaders joined people outside the Council House for the vigil.

Councillor Anne Underwood, who has represented Sutton Four Oaks for the Conservatives since 1982, was appointed Lord Mayor.

She succeeded Labour councillor Carl Rice who now becomes her deputy mayor.

Birmingham Mail
Councillor Anne Underwood, appointed the new Lord Mayor by Birmingham



Taking on the role cllr Underwood said: "I am a very proud Brummie. We have a lot to be proud of and a lot to offer visitors."

She also nominated Dementia UK as one of her charities for the year and said she wants to find out what can be done to improve the lives
of those effected by the condition.

Disabled children's charity Wizz-kids and Cherished, a Sutton Coldfield based charity working with vulnerable young girls, will also
be supported by the Lord Mayor's charity this year.

The Lord Mayor is a historic ceremonial role and an honour usually awarded to a long serving councillor who agrees to step down from
front line politics for their term.

Cllr Underwood also plans to retire from the city council at the end of her mayoral year in 2018.

Birmingham City Council's minute silence for Manchester victims
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play


About our new Lord Mayor

Born in Northfield, Anne attended Kings Norton Girls Grammar School. She moved to Erdington as a teenager.

As well as serving as a city councillor for the last 35 years Anne Underwood has been a governor or director for a series of education
and health organisations across Sutton Coldfield and north Birmingham.

Born in Northfield, Anne attended Kings Norton Girls Grammar School. She moved to Erdington as a teenager.

As well as serving as a city councillor for the last 35 years Anne Underwood has been a governor or director for a series of education
and health organisations across Sutton Coldfield and north Birmingham.

Anne has also served as a Girl Guide leader and President of both Sutton Coldfield Rotary Club and Sutton Coldfield Vesey Rotary Clubs.
In 1995 she became the first female leader of the Birmingham Conservative Group.

A keen lover of the arts she has also served on boards of Alexander Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, CBSO,
and Birmingham Opera.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Minute silence for Manchester as Birmingham's new Lord Mayor appointed
  2. Regional Affairs
    How wages are shrinking faster in Birmingham than rest of UK
  3. Regional Affairs
    Conservative candidate admits she wouldn't feel safe cycling in Birmingham
  4. Regional Affairs
    West Midlands Mayor Andy Street reveals his deputy mayor
  5. Regional Affairs
    Why the West Midlands Mayor is recruiting 1,000 successful people

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

University of Birmingham is launching a new campus in Dubai
  1. Education
    University of Birmingham to launch Middle East campus
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    West Midlands still a major draw for foreign investment
  3. Jaguar Land Rover
    Jaguar Land Rover posts huge profit rise and record sales
  4. Marketing
    Business consultancies in merger deal
  5. Regional Affairs
    Minute silence for Manchester as Birmingham's new Lord Mayor appointed
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor