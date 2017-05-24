Minute silence for Manchester as Birmingham's new Lord Mayor appointed

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham's new Lord Mayor was appointed at a civic ceremony overshadowed by the horrific terror attacks in Manchester.

Councillors shared prayers and held a minute silence in solidarity and sympathy with the people of Manchester after they gathered for the showpiece annual meeting.

And a celebratory dinner was postponed as civic leaders joined people outside the Council House for the vigil.

Councillor Anne Underwood, who has represented Sutton Four Oaks for the Conservatives since 1982, was appointed Lord Mayor.

She succeeded Labour councillor Carl Rice who now becomes her deputy mayor.

Taking on the role cllr Underwood said: "I am a very proud Brummie. We have a lot to be proud of and a lot to offer visitors."

She also nominated Dementia UK as one of her charities for the year and said she wants to find out what can be done to improve the lives

of those effected by the condition.

Disabled children's charity Wizz-kids and Cherished, a Sutton Coldfield based charity working with vulnerable young girls, will also

be supported by the Lord Mayor's charity this year.

The Lord Mayor is a historic ceremonial role and an honour usually awarded to a long serving councillor who agrees to step down from

front line politics for their term.

Cllr Underwood also plans to retire from the city council at the end of her mayoral year in 2018.

About our new Lord Mayor

Born in Northfield, Anne attended Kings Norton Girls Grammar School. She moved to Erdington as a teenager.

As well as serving as a city councillor for the last 35 years Anne Underwood has been a governor or director for a series of education

and health organisations across Sutton Coldfield and north Birmingham.

Anne has also served as a Girl Guide leader and President of both Sutton Coldfield Rotary Club and Sutton Coldfield Vesey Rotary Clubs.

In 1995 she became the first female leader of the Birmingham Conservative Group.

A keen lover of the arts she has also served on boards of Alexander Theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, CBSO,

and Birmingham Opera.