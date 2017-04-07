How we use Cookies
Midland Metro travellers face Easter disruption

  Updated
  • By

Engineering works to be carried out on new city centre extension over bank holiday weekend

Midland Metro back in Birmingham
Tram travellers will face disruption later this as Midland Metro services will not call at New Street station over the Easter weekend.

Between Good Friday and Easter Monday, the service will stop at Bull Street while engineering works are carried out on the new city centre extension.

Normal service will resume on Tuesday, April 18.

Phil Hewitt, Midland Metro programme director, said: "We apologise in advance for any inconvenience but these are essential engineering works.

"To minimise any disruption to passengers, the work is being carried out over the Easter weekend and bank holiday.

"However, people can still use the Metro to travel into Birmingham city centre as services will operate to and from Bull Street."

For timetable information go to the Network West Midlands website.

Other tram works are also scheduled to take place in the city centre later in April.

The Midland Metro Alliance, the team of planning, design and construction specialists carrying out extension works to the tram lines on behalf of the West Midlands Combined Authority, will be repaving the area around the tram terminus outside New Street station.

The work will be carried out over an eight-week period to ensure any disruption to tram passengers and pedestrians is minimised.

Alejandro Moreno, director of the Midland Metro Alliance, said: "These works are excellent news for the city of Birmingham as they will significantly improve the public realm."

