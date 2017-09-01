Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The locations of five new stops to be built in the next phase of the Midland Metro extension have been confirmed.

The line is being taken an additional 1.2 miles from outside New Street station to Hagley Road.

As previously mooted, there will be stops outside Town Hall Birmingham and at Centenary Square, in Broad Street, where passengers can access the ICC, Library of Birmingham and new HSBC UK head office.

The other stops will be opposite Brindleyplace at the corner of Granville Street, outside the Cineworld cinema in Broad Street and in front of office block 54 Hagley Road, close to the Morrisons supermarket.

These will be served by up to ten trams an hour at peak times.

Preliminary ground works started earlier this year and the extension is due to be up and running by spring 2021.

The details have been confirmed as the Department for Transport announces today it is giving £59.8 million of funding to support the overall £149 million cost of this extension.

The remaining funding has been raised locally through the West Midlands Combined Authority, Birmingham City Council, Greater Birmingham & Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership and developers.

Parts of the new route will be built without overhead lines in a bid to minimise the impact on local buildings.

When this happens, batteries fitted to the trams will mean they can run on their own power.

Two famous Birmingham statues - Iron: Man in Victoria Square and Boulton, Watt and Murdoch in Broad Street - are being moved to allow the line to be built.

In May last year, an extension of the tram network from Snow Hill station to New Street station opened while the wider project will see new lines out to Digbeth and the HS2 terminal in Curzon Street, Birmingham Airport and Brierley Hill.

Transport minister Paul Maynard joined other dignitaries in the city yesterday to announce the funding boost.

He said: "Midland Metro is already a success story, with passenger journeys up nearly a third this year compared to last year.

"This new extension will be a further boost to Birmingham businesses and make travelling to work easier for commuters.

"But, just as importantly, it will help ease the pressure on the roads as it will provide an alternative for getting in and out of the city centre.

"This is a vital project and one which we are delighted to be able to support."

Deputy West Midlands Mayor Coun Bob Sleigh added: "We are delighted that government funding is now in place to help get the Midland Metro extension to Edgbaston built.

"The Metro is a real success story for this region and that will continue as new routes are rolled out over the next few years across Birmingham and the Black Country.

"It is not just these areas that will benefit though as the Metro is key to the WMCA's vision for strategic growth and regeneration across the West Midlands, bringing huge benefits to everyone who lives and works here."

Alejandro Moreno, director of Midland Metro Alliance, added: "Today's funding announcement is a really exciting time for the continued development of the tram extension to the Westside of Birmingham.

"Our team continue to work with officers at the West Midlands Combined Authority and Birmingham City Council in delivery of this much anticipated route."