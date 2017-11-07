The video will start in 8 Cancel

The penalty fine for not buying a Midland Metro ticket could soon be increased from £10 to £70.

In line with other types of transport offences such as parking fines, the cost would be halved to £35 if paid within a set period – 21 days.

For the higher penalty charge to come in to effect, the play must first be approved by the Secretary of State after it has been discussed by the WMCA’s Transport Delivery Committee.

Just 132 penalty fares were issued in 2015 at the £10 rate set by the Midland Metro (Penalty Fares) Act 1991.

But a supporting document states: “The current penalty fare on Midland Metro is £10 and is deemed an unsuitable deterrent for fare evasion.”

If approved, the new penalty fine rate will come into effect in the New Year.

How to pay for tickets

Each tram has an onboard conductor who also checks tickets.

City hop fares can be bought onboard using one of seven different ways – cash, credit or debit cards, Swift, contactless, Apple Pay and Android Pay.

Children pay 50p compared with the adult £1 charge and there are further discounts for Swift customers.

The similar Wolverhampton city hop scheme allows one-way travel between Wolverhampton St. George’s tram stop from Priestfield (or vice versa) for just £1 (50p for children).

The full journey from Wolverhampton to Birmingham costs £4.10 – a cheap day return is £5 or the standard day return price is £6.50.

An adult Network Daytripper ticket is £6.60, valid after 9.30am weekdays and all day at weekends and Bank Holidays.

To calculate the cost of a shorter trip on the Midland Metro, use the planner on the website here