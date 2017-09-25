Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mayors representing English regions will have a chance to speak at future Labour conferences - despite being excluded this time, the party has insisted.

But London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was given the chance to speak at this week’s annual gathering in Brighton following a major row, may be barred in future.

Andrew Gwynne, Labour’s Shadow Communities and Local Government Secretary, said: “The more metro mayors we have, the more impractical it’s going to be to have every one of them speaking.”

It follows claims that Labour has become too dominated by London.

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, complained after he was told he would not be allowed to deliver a conference speech. He told the BBC on Sunday: “The party is too London-centric. It’s isn’t thinking enough about getting a strong message to these voters in the North.”

His absence from the conference line-up was highlighted further by the decision to give London mayor Sadiq Khan a speech, after supporters claimed he was being excluded unfairly.

But Mr Gwynne said there was no guarantee the London mayor would be invited back.

Instead, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burhmam, Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotherham or a future Labour mayor of the West Midlands could given the chance to deliver a speech.

He told the regional journalists at the party conference in Brighton: “We are not a London-centric party. We seek to represent the whole of Great Britain whether that’s Scotland, Wales, the English regions or London.

“Because we do take the devolution agenda seriously, we have created now a slot for a city mayor to address conference each year.

“This year it’s going to be Sadiq [Khan], in future years it may be Andy [Burnham] it may be Steve [Rotherham] it be another mayor that has been created or won by the Labour Party.

“I look forward to the day we win the West Midlands and a West Midlands metro mayor can address the party.”

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said Mr Burnham “has got a point”.

Nick Forbes, Labour leader of Newcastle council, has also warned that Labour must avoid giving the appearance that it is dominated by London.

He called for members of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) to be elected on a regional basis, to ensure every part of the country has a voice.

Midland MP Tom Watson (Lab West Bromwich East), the party’s deputy leader, has expressed similar concerns.

In an interview with with the Birmingham Mail, he said: “We were unanimous in giving power back to our members and increasing member representation on our National Executive Committee.

“I’m a little bit worried that it may mean that our members in the Midlands and the North don’t get guaranteed places on our executive.

“We are setting up a review to look at future reforms, and one of the things the review will look at is whether we should have guaranteed places for the English regions on our executive.”

He added: “At the moment, there is a slight fear that it [the reforms] might mean that we end up with a greater number of London members [on the NEC]. And that would be a shame if it worked out that way.”