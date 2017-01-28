How we use Cookies
Mayor candidate defends decision to stay away from debates

Campaigners backing West Midlands mayor candidate Sion Simon say he will take part in future election debates

Supporters of West Midlands mayor candidate Sion Simon have defended his decision to stay away from a series of debates with other candidates.

Mr Simon, the Labour candidate, stayed away from a debate in Solihull on January 25 organised by Insider Media, which provides services to businesses.

It was attended by Liberal Democrat candidate Beverley Nielsen, Conservative candidate Andy Street, Green candidate James Burn and UKIP candidate Pete Durnell.

He also stayed away from a debate organised by Wolverhampton Business Forum in Wolverhampton on January 26, although other candidates took part.

Mr Simon will not attend a debate in Birmingham on February 2 organised by organisations involved in building, including the Institute of Civil Engineers.

And he is even staying away from a meeting organised by West Midlands MPs, who asked mayoral candidates to speak to them at Westmister.

Candidates for West Midlands Mayor: James Burn (Green), Pete Durnell (UKIP), Beverley Nielsen (Lib Dem), Sion Simon (Lab) and Andy Street (Cons)

Tory candidate Andy Street will meet the All Party Parliamentary Group on West Midlands, which is jointly led by Labour MP Ian Austin (Lab DUdley North) and Conservative MP Jeremy Lefroy (Con Stafford)

But Mr Simon will be represented by Birmingham MP Liam Byrne (Lab Hodge Hill), who is chairing his campaign to become mayor in the election on May 4.

A source in Mr Simon's campaign said: “Siôn’s engagement with people across the West Midlands is unmatched by any other candidate. His campaign has organised ten high-profile listening events for people, on every issue from health and social care, to transport, business, sports and culture and the arts. But he simply can’t be at every event he is invited to.

“He’s taken part in numerous panel discussions with the other candidates and is excited about a series of high-profile election debates during the campaign that reach not just a small group of people in a board room but reach into people’s living rooms.”

