Many Conservative MPs now say they want to end the public sector pay cap

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Amid growing speculation that Theresa May's government is set to ditch the public sector pay cap, a large number of Conservative MPs have said workers such as teachers, nurses and police officers should get more pay.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has become the latest senior cabinet minister to put pressure on Mrs May and Chancellor Phillip Hammond to end cap which affects five million people.

A Whitehall source said he "strongly" believed pay rises could be achieved in "a responsible way", without putting too much pressure on the public finances.

But backbench MPs have also been lining up to support higher wages.

Right wing Conservative John Redwood has written an article on his official website saying: "Let’s have some pay rises". He also wants public services to become more "productive".

Public sector pay – lets have pay rises with productivity riseshttps://t.co/HNM8wZ3HPb — John Redwood (@johnredwood) July 3, 2017

Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk & North Ipswich and a doctor, said: "Lifting 1% NHS pay cap is broadly fiscally neutral as will improve staff recruitment & retention, & reduce use of expensive agencies/locums".

Lifting 1% NHS pay cap is broadly fiscally neutral as will improve staff recruitment & retention, & reduce use of expensive agencies/locums — Dr Dan Poulter MP (@drdanpoulter) July 3, 2017

Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire in Wales, said a Tory colleague had made a "compelling case" for ending the cap.

Compelling case for a pay increase for nurses being made @BBCr4today by Conservative MP & nurse @mariacaulfield — Stephen Crabb (@SCrabbPembs) July 3, 2017

Anna Soubry, MP for Broxtowe, Nottinghamshire, appeared to suggest increasing pay - as well as improving working conditions - was important.

She said: "The important retention & recruitment of public sector workers is about working conditions (esp in NHS) as well as pay".