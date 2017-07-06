How we use Cookies
Major plans unveiled to revamp railway station

  Updated
  • By

New images show how West Midlands station will under major transformation aimed at boosting passenger comfort and increasing safety

Graffiti artist who cost railway networks £34k jailed
Plans to transform a West Midlands railway station into a new plush gateway have been unveiled.

Kidderminster station is to undergo a dramatic £4 million redevelopment which will include a new glass-fronted station twice the size of the existing building.

Facilities will include a new café or shop, toilets and indoor seating and waiting areas.

Other planned work includes clearly marked waiting and taxi areas in front of the station aimed at making it safer for pedestrians, improvements to nearby bus facilities and a new pedestrian crossing close to the station.

The station, which is on a key commuter route into Birmingham, was used by 1.6 million people last year with numbers predicted to rise 50 per cent within five years.

Coun Ken Pollock, Worcestershire County Council's cabinet member for economy and Infrastructure, said: "We have listened to the concerns of travellers about the inadequate facilities at Kidderminster.

"It is the second busiest train station in the county and is a major gateway into Wyre Forest and beyond.

"These proposals mean the station will better reflect our ambitions for the area as a place to live, work and visit and really improve the experience for the 1.6 million passengers now using the station each year."

Funding of £4.3 million for the project has been made available by Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership and Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Tenders will be invited from contractors with a view to project completion by summer 2019.

