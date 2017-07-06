Major plans unveiled to revamp railway station

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Plans to transform a West Midlands railway station into a new plush gateway have been unveiled.

Kidderminster station is to undergo a dramatic £4 million redevelopment which will include a new glass-fronted station twice the size of the existing building.

Facilities will include a new café or shop, toilets and indoor seating and waiting areas.

CGI of plans to revamp Kidderminster railway station

Other planned work includes clearly marked waiting and taxi areas in front of the station aimed at making it safer for pedestrians, improvements to nearby bus facilities and a new pedestrian crossing close to the station.

The station, which is on a key commuter route into Birmingham, was used by 1.6 million people last year with numbers predicted to rise 50 per cent within five years.

Coun Ken Pollock, Worcestershire County Council's cabinet member for economy and Infrastructure, said: "We have listened to the concerns of travellers about the inadequate facilities at Kidderminster.

"It is the second busiest train station in the county and is a major gateway into Wyre Forest and beyond.

"These proposals mean the station will better reflect our ambitions for the area as a place to live, work and visit and really improve the experience for the 1.6 million passengers now using the station each year."

How Kidderminster railway station could look

Funding of £4.3 million for the project has been made available by Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership and Worcestershire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Tenders will be invited from contractors with a view to project completion by summer 2019.