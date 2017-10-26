The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters are facing a nightmare before Christmas as roadworks along a busy main road in Erdington are set to continue – until December.

Major gas works on the A5127 Sutton Road, close to the High Street, have already been wreaking traffic havoc along the major commuter route, with multi-way traffic controls in place.

But the work is not due to be completed until December 21

The road is currently down to one lane causing a bottleneck near its junction with Station Road.

Similar work in High Street, which has also got to be carried out, is not scheduled to finish until JANUARY.

But with Sutton Road the main route for buses travelling into and out of Birmingham, through Erdington and Sutton Coldfield, and with the busy Christmas shopping season approaching, motorists are facing weeks of delays while the work is in progress.

Cadent, formerly known as National Grid Gas Distribution, is removing old gas pipes and replacing them with more durable ones.

A spokesman said: “We are carrying out essential gas maintenance in the road to replace old iron gas mains with more durable plastic pipes.

"This is to ensure we continue to provide safe and reliable gas supplies to local businesses and residents.”

Cadent is warning motorists to expect delays and to find an alternative route if possible.

Anyone with a safety concern about the equipment – including barriers, signs or cones – and can call a member of the Cadent team on 0161 703 1000.