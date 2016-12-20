M6 24-hour shutdown inquiry: Drivers reveal daily nightmare

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

West Midlands drivers poured out their hearts about the ‘daily nightmare’ of the M6 as part of an inquiry into the aftermath of a 24-hour shutdown of the motorway.

Earlier this year the motorway network was paralysed when a fatal accident caused a day-long shutdown - which paralysed the city.

Thousands of motorists were trapped in their cars, some for up to nine hours in the February incident, because it took motorway bosses so long to re-open the M6.

Now a meeting has been told the region is much better equipped to deal with a major incident on the M6 – but there’s still a long way to go.

A meeting was held on Tuesday to see what improvements had been made since a public hearing in March drew up a list of 11 recommendations.

It was organised by the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), David Jamieson, who said it was vital they dealt with a motorway closure better next time.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

“It took nearly 24 hours before the motorway fully re-opened and that is totally unacceptable,” he said.

“The public outcry at the time was very considerable and that’s very understandable.

“People didn’t get to hospital appointments or work, big companies didn’t get their components and one lady who was eight months pregnant was trapped for nine hours on the motorway.

“And then there was the damage to the region’s reputation, to people who might want to invest in our economy , and the risk to the health of the people trapped in their vehicles.

“Luckily, that night it wasn’t that cold, but a few degrees or so lower and it would be a different story.”

The meeting was told that improvements had been made.

These included much more information being put on police logs for all agencies to use, and Highways England being given earlier access to crash sites to assess the carriageway and traffic management needs.

Highways England now mobilises repair materials to incidents immediately and a major incident hotline had been set up.

Damaged road surfaces are now planed down, allowing traffic to use them sooner than before.

The meeting was also told it was vital that any problems with the motorway network were ironed out before work started on HS2 - the biggest construction project the region has ever seen.

“Obviously, HS2 is the elephant in the room and if things aren’t spot on now, the challenges will be truly vast,” Mr Jamieson said.

“The process of construction could seriously undermine our economy during that time , so we need to make sure we are prepared for HS2 and its construction doesn’t bring our region to a standstill.”

Mr Jamieson said he had also invited members of the public to send him their views on whether things had improved since February.

He said the feeling from the public was that nothing much had changed: “The public have expressed some very strong views.

“One person wrote and told me how the M6 is his ‘daily nightmare’, while someone else said they were planning to move away from the area because of the M6 problems.

“These are real cries, loud cries for help from the public.”

Image Hyperlink Example