Why Longbridge golf club owners should ditch housing developer

The owner of a disused Birmingham golf course has been urged to ditch a housing developer and seek new buyers for the site.

Developer Bloor Homes has been targeting the North Worcestershire Golf Club (NWGC) with controversial plans for about 1,000 homes for several years , with successive planning applications submitted.

But the site, in Longbridge, is not designated for housing in the city's official development plan and, so far, all planning applications have either been rejected or withdrawn by the company.

Residents and councillors have submitted petitions and held protests against the development which they say will place huge pressure on local roads, schools and health services.

Now, Cllr Andy Cartwright (Lab Longbridge) is calling on the golf club committee, which still owns the site, to seek alternative buyers which can redevelop the site for leisure or commercial use.

He said: "We know that the NWGC shareholders still own the land and are appealing to them to look elsewhere rather than waste residents' and developers' time with these housing applications.

"Birmingham does need homes but Longbridge ward has gone over its quota, including with new housing on the old Rover site. "More housing here would just add to the existing nightmare on the roads and traffic congestion.

Councillor Andy Cartwright

"My plea is for those still linked to NWGC - please consider the community that chose to live where they do because of the environment they enjoy. "Once, or if, you sign it over to Bloor, you will negatively impact on their lives and our community.

"The people of Longbridge were promised 10,000 jobs in the area action plan and we need something which can help deliver these, not more houses." He said that a leisure park, hotel or other business which would create jobs would be a better fit.

Cllr Cartwright's call came in the wake of Bloor Homes launching consultation over its latest plans for the site. These now include a school and a slightly reduced number of homes.

Bloor Homes has now put forward a fresh application for 950 homes which the developer argues will address the concerns and criticisms of previous proposals raised by council planning officers.

A spokesman said: "The company is committed to the delivery of much needed, high quality new homes within the city and the new planning application will specifically address matters raised under the previous planning application and also comments raised at the recent public consultation event.

"It includes a revised Illustrative Masterplan which increases the amount of new public open space within the site by 11 per cent to 27 acres, from 24 acres, significantly increasing the number of trees which will be retained on site; a reduction in housing numbers to ‘up to 950 dwellings’ delivery of a multi-use community centre within the site; a new Section 106 package to include delivery of a new primary school within the site, up to 333 new affordable homes of a type and mix which has been agreed in consultation with the City Council; and a £4million contribution towards sports provision, to be provided by the city council and Sport England.

"In total Bloor Homes consider the investment in new facilities and infrastructure for the local community generated by this development would exceed £15million."

The Mail has attempted to contact the NWGC site owners for comment but has not received a reply.