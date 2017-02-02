How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

London Midland strike threat halted

  • Updated
  • By

Trade union withdraws ballot of members after concerns were raised about external security contractors being placed on trains

Rail fares demo
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Strike action on a key Birmingham rail route has been avoided.

Trade union members working for London Midland were balloted last month over possible industrial action after the rail operator introduced external security guards onto its trains.

London Midland operates throughout Birmingham and the West Midlands and runs the key Cross City commuter line from Worcestershire to Staffordshire via New Street.

It said the contractors were introduced to boost the "safety and security" of staff and passengers but trade union RMT claimed they would would heighten tensions and have no more powers to remove unruly passengers than London Midland's own staff.

RMT said today its ballot of 523 members had been called off after it received confirmation from London Midland that it had ceased the use of security contractors on board trains this week.

General secretary Mick Cash said: "This is a massive victory for our members on London Midland who have supported the union 100 per cent throughout this campaign.

"That solidarity has been instrumental in the breakthrough secured.

"RMT remains eternally vigilant in the ongoing fight to stop the casualisation of rail workers' jobs and any moves that undermine permanent staffing arrangements.

"Safety and security on our trains can only be secured by adequate numbers of conductors, directly employed by the company, working as part of professionally trained and equipped team."

A statement from London Midland said: "We are pleased for our passengers that they will not be faced with unnecessary industrial action by the RMT.

"We have spent the last ten days in mess rooms and on trains listening to the concerns of our front-line colleagues.

"As a direct result of those conversations, we have decided to review our current arrangements. We all share the same objectives of improving safety and reducing ticketless travel.

"Our focus now is to work together on how best to achieve this."

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham's Chinatown to get 40-foot arch
  2. Regional Affairs
    More M6 motorway roadworks coming
  3. Regional Affairs
    Transport Secretary Chris Grayling says Moseley Rail Station could re-open
  4. Regional Affairs
    Parents in tears over 9/11 classes says head teacher
  5. Regional Affairs
    Council workers pension fund branded an 'expensive folly'

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham's Chinatown to get 40-foot arch
  2. Regional Affairs
    More M6 motorway roadworks coming
  3. Business News
    Center Parcs-style lodge holiday park coming to Midlands
  4. Digbeth
    New Birmingham base for recruitment agency with £4m funding
  5. Worcestershire
    National Trust's grand plans for Elgar's humble birthplace
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor