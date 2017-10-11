Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is now just two months until a new operator takes over one of the most important rail services in Birmingham and the West Midlands.

West Midlands Trains will launch operations on December 10 on the franchise currently operated by London Midland.

Officially known as the West Midlands franchise, it encompasses a host of routes including the key Cross City line between Redditch and Lichfield via New Street station and services from London to the West Midlands and Birmingham to the North West.

The new operator is a joint venture between Dutch group Abellio, East Japan Railway Company and Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co which was awarded a nine-year tenure in August.

Here, we address some of the key questions commuters are asking ahead of the changeover.

When will season tickets be available for use with the new franchisee?

West Midlands Trains says they are on sale now and, when it takes over from London Midland in December, it will honour all existing commitments.

What will the cost of a new season ticket be compared with London Midland?

The firm says season ticket prices are regulated by the government and operating companies have no control over this process.

"Changes come into force annually, at the start of January, and are linked to the retail prices index inflation measure," a spokesman said.

"The Government has already announced that for 2018 the permitted rise will be 3.6 per cent."

When will the new-look trains start running?

There will be two rebranded trains on the first day of the franchise, one diesel and one electric. After that, they will be added to the network as and when the livery is updated.

Which trains will have wi-fi?

West Midlands Trains says wi-fi will be available on all the trains across its franchise.

Which services and routes will have the most carriages?

"We won't know exactly how we can run services until we take over the franchise in December," the spokesman added.

"Once that happens, we will endeavour to keep our customers updated on how many carriages will be available on each service."

Jane Fisher, mobilisation and transition director with West Midlands Trains, concluded: "We're investing nearly £1 billion into the region over the course of the franchise.

"Our ambitious plans include new trains, better stations and employee training.

"Our passengers will see real benefits from these changes and we can't wait to get started."