Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of Birmingham workers will get a pay rise today after the Living Wage rises to £8.75 per hour.

It is an increase of 30p per hour on the amount the Living Wage Foundation calculates is enough to meet the basic costs of living - including housing, food and energy bills.

And it is £1.25 per hour more than the Government’s minimum wage of £7.50 per hour.

More than 3,600 UK employers have agreed to be Living Wage accredited, including many in Birmingham such as the city council and National Express West Midlands. They will now ensure that all their staff earn at least the £8.75 rate.

Among those receiving the 30p per hour rise are 2,495 Birmingham City Council staff - including carers, cleaners and catering staff.

Community campaign group Citizens UK Birmingham will join forces with the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce and Birmingham City Council at an event today to welcome the pay rise.

Since being introduced in 2001 it is estimated that the living wage movement has put almost £23 million extra into the pay packets of workers in the West Midlands alone.

Living Wage Foundation director, Katherine Chapman said: “The new Living Wage rates announced today will bring relief for thousands of UK workers being squeezed by stagnant wages and rising inflation. It’s thanks to the leadership of over 3600 employers across the UK who are committed to paying all their staff, including cleaners and security staff, a real Living Wage.

“In-work poverty is today’s story. New figures out yesterday show that 5.5 million people are still paid less than the real Living Wage – it’s fantastic that this year alone over a thousand more employers have chosen to go beyond the legal minimum and pay a real Living Wage, putting fairness and respect at the heart of their business.

“Great businesses know that, even during these tough times, not only is fair pay the right thing to do but paying the real Living Wage brings big benefits. Nine out of ten accredited Living Wage employers report real benefits including improved retention, reputation, recruitment and staff motivation.”

Although many will get the new Living Wage there are still thousands of Brummies, an estimated 24 per cent of workers, paid below that including cleaners, shop staff, factory workers and bar staff.