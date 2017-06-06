How we use Cookies
Living in Birmingham is more popular than (almost) anywhere else in the country

  • Updated
  • By

Birmingham has come sixth in a list of the most desirable places to live in the UK by Zoopla

This is the most expensive home sold in Birmingham in April
Birmingham has been named in the top 10 for most in-demand places to live in the UK.

The city is the sixth most desirable place to live, according to a study by property website Zoopla.

Zoopla analysed the volume of email enquiries sent by potential buyers to estate agents with property for sale on its website over the past year for this study.

They found that homes listed for sale in Birmingham typically received 55% more interest from house hunters than the average property listed across Britain.

Edinburgh came out on top as the most in-demand city - with 145% more interest from buyers than the average.

Croydon came in second place, with 104% more demand for its homes than the average property listing in Britain over the past 12 months.

Central London and Glasgow followed, with 77% and 67% more interest respectively.

Preston was found to be the least in demand area of the places looked at, with properties there receiving 55% less interest than the average, followed by Wigan, Warrington and the Welsh city of Newport.

Birmingham is one of the most in-demand places to live in the country
Lawrence Hall, a spokesman for Zoopla, said: "This new set of figures gives us valuable insight into which areas of the British property market are most in demand.

"It's interesting to see Edinburgh outranking London, which perhaps reflects a cooling in the property market for central London.

"It's no surprise that we see high demand for properties in the outer London suburbs, such as Croydon, as they prove to be an affordable alternative for buyers."

Here are the top 10 most "in demand" areas, with the percentage more enquiries for a property there typically compared with the British average, followed by the average house price there, according to Zoopla:

1. Edinburgh, 145%, £270,991

2. Croydon, 104%, £375,152

3. Central London, 77% £778,530

4. Glasgow, 67%, £180,151

5. Leicester, 56%, £216,230

6. Birmingham, 55%, £185,825

7. Swansea, 42%, £166,838

8. Reading, 39%, £424,388

9. Milton Keynes, 33%, £298,621

10. Coventry, 32%, £193,264

And here are the top 10 least in demand areas in Zoopla's survey, with the volume of enquiries about a property versus the average across Britain and the average house price there:

1. Preston, minus 55%, £183,584

=2. Wigan, minus 51%, £155,946

=2. Newport (South Wales), minus 51%, £164,126

=2. Warrington, minus 51%, £204,592

=5. Doncaster, minus 48%, £151,108

=5. Telford, minus 48%, £170,232

=5. York, minus 48%, £278,499

8. Chesterfield, minus 46%, £170,634

9. Stockport, minus 44%, £247,079

10. Derby, minus 41%, £195,268

Birmingham is one of the most in-demand places to live in the country
