Who has won the general election 2017? All the results as they come in

A shock result in the snap election has thrown Theresa May's Premiership into question, according to many in her party.

Not for the first time the pollsters, who had widely predicted gains for the Conservatives, were wide of the mark.

A broadcasters exit poll announced at 10pm suggested the Tories would fall short of a majority.

The results have been flooding in throughout the night and early morning.

A total of 650 Westminster MPs will be elected, with about 45.8 million people entitled to vote. A party needs 326 seats to have an overall majority.

Which seats switched hands

Labour GAIN Ipswich

Rising star and Cabinet Office Minister Ben Gummer, who wrote the Tories’ disastrous manifesto, was kicked out in Ipswich.

Labour GAIN Battersea, Balham and Wandsworth

Treasury Minister Jane Ellison was booted out in London.

Labour GAIN Stockton South

International Development Minister James Wharton was ditched in Stockton South.

Conservatives GAIN Moray

SNP group leader Angus Robertson lost his seat

Conservatives GAIN Angus