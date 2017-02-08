Library 'must rent' empty space to secure future

Campaigners are calling for businesses to rent space at Sutton Library

The future of the at-risk Sutton Coldfield Library depends on renting out a vacant floor in its three-storey building, it has emerged.

Details have been revealed as campaigners battling to save the town centre library from closure welcomed a stay of execution.

The Birmingham Mail revealed on Monday that plans to close Sutton Coldfield and Aston libraries from April had been scrapped.

But they have warned that the business plan depends on finding a paying tenant for the top floor, as well as confirmation of a £150,000 contribution to the running costs from Sutton Coldfield Town Council.

The library is in the city council-owned Red Rose shopping centre.

Birmingham City Council has confirmed it will keep the facility open at least until the end of August and is optimistic its future will be secured by then.

The Library Lobby, the campaign group which raised petitions against closure, welcomed Birmingham City Council's decision to keep the library going.

Spokeswoman Zoe Toft said: "Whilst this isn't yet a done deal, it's great news - perhaps the best we could possibly have hoped for - and so I have to thank everyone who has played a role in getting us to this point, in particular all the campaigners who voiced their support for the library."

She highlighted the roles of parish councillor Liz Parry, who put forward the rescue package, and the team which negotiated with Birmingham City Council.

She added: "For this plan to blossom, it is vital for community groups to step forward and become involved.

"We now need groups that are experienced in - or wish to to set up - running cafés, activity groups, reading groups, support networks and other community events for which we know there to be a strong appetite and desire to see taking place in the library."

City and parish councillor Coun Rob Pocock (Lab Sutton Vesey) added: "This is a massive success, achieved by the united community action of Sutton Coldfield residents.

"All political groups across Sutton worked for this result but it has to be said the stunning and passionate work of the Library Lobby, a totally independent band of determined local people, made the decisive difference."

He also thanked the city council leadership for listening to the campaigners and taking their case on board.

Meanwhile, the decision to close Kents Moat Library, at the Poolway Shopping Centre in Stechford, and beef up the nearby Glebe Farm Library to compensate has been welcomed.

Coun Neil Eustace (Lib Dem Stechford and Yardley North) said: "This is great news for the Glebe Farm Library. The Lib Dems and Labour worked together to save this library."