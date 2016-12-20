How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Library to be lit up in German flag colours in solidarity after attack

  • Updated
  • By

City leader John Clancy said Birmingham was united with Germany hours after the suspected terror attack

Berlin lorry is towed away
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The leader of Birmingham City Council has said that Birmingham is united with Berlin, after the suspected terror attack in the German capital last night.

Coun John Clancy pledged support to the victims families, after 12 people were killed when a truck ploughed into the Christmas market outside the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church at around 8pm on Monday.

He said that the Library of Birmingham would be lit up in red, yellow and black - the colours of the German flag- to show solidarity with Berlin.

Mr Clancy said: “Birmingham is united with Berlin today and our thoughts and sympathies are with victims, their families and everyone affected by last night’s attack.

“We welcome a large number of our German friends to Birmingham at this time every year and today we stand with them and the people of Berlin.

John Clancy and Berlin attack

“We’ve opened a book of condolence in the Library of Birmingham and the library will be lit up in the colours of the German flag this evening.

“And we’ve now also written to the Mayor of Berlin Michael Müller and the German Honorary Consul in Birmingham Mrs Kirin Kalsi expressing sympathy and solidarity from the people of Birmingham.”

It comes as German police have revealed that they may ‘have caught the wrong man’, and the real suspect could still be on the loose.

Pakistani asylum seeker who was arrested over the attack on a market in the German capital has denied he is responsible, with reports that the person behind it may be armed and still at large.

Truck ploughs into Berlin Christmas market: Video of lorry at scene
Video Unavailable
Click to play Tap to play

The suspect, a 23-year-old who came to Germany on December 31 last year, was captured by police in the aftermath of the incident which left 12 people dead and dozens more injured.

But German interior minister Thomas de Maiziere said the man has denied any involvement, and Berlin’s police chief Klaus Kandt has said officials are unsure whether they have detained the real suspect.

According to German newspaper Die Welt, a police spokesman said: “We have got the wrong man, which means a new situation, because the actual attacker is still armed and free and can cause more damage.”

Previous Articles

'Severe' UK terror threat following Berlin Christmas Market attack

The lorry at the Berlin market.

Hundreds of armed police and SAS troops are preparing to patrol British streets

Most Read in News

CBSO at Symphony Hall
  1. Regional Affairs
    Anger from theatres, orchestras and galleries at £1.7 million cuts
  2. News
    Mayor candidates vow to cut homelessness across the West Midlands
  3. Regional Affairs
    How seven Birmingham nightclubs avoided being closed down
  4. Regional Affairs
    Muslim councillor considered quitting Birmingham after being trolled by terrorists
  5. Regional Affairs
    M6 24-hour shutdown inquiry: Drivers reveal daily nightmare

Most Recent

CBSO at Symphony Hall

Most read on Birmingham Post

The main bar seating area
  1. Commercial Property
    See inside one of Birmingham's oldest pubs as it is transformed by Davenports
  2. Regional Affairs
    Anger from theatres, orchestras and galleries at £1.7 million cuts
  3. CBSO
    Birmingham's concert scene has been lit up by Mirga effect
  4. Commercial Property
    Justin Bieber concerts help Birmingham hotels break new records
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Jaguar Land Rover plans massive logistics hub in Solihull
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor