Liberal Democrats will win back support when voters see that Brexit is a mistake, former MP John Hemming has predicted.

He said the party’s distinctive policy of offering a second referendum on Brexit, and presenting themselves as the “party of remain”, would pay off eventually.

Mr Hemming was speaking to the Birmingham Mail from the Liberal Democrat conference in Bournemouth.

He was MP for Birmingham Yardley from 2005 to 2015, but lost the seat to Labour as voters turned against the Lib Dems following five years of Conservative-Lib Dem coalition government.

The party won just eight seats nationwide in 2015, down from 57 in 2010.

Lib Dems made a few gains in the June 2017 election, winning 12 seats, but are still a long way from making a breakthrough.

Mr Hemming said Brexit negotiations between the UK and EU were leading to “some sort of debacle”.

he said: “That will cause real problems for the government’s finances, and the need to get more tax out of the system.

“I think the Tories will suffer badly from that.

“Labour have alienated a lot of people already but they are in the danger of doing so even more.

“And we are there in the background with a reasoned argument.”

He added: “To a great extent parties lose support rather than other parties gaining it.

“It is possible we come through and people say actually we’d like politics to be a little bit boring and non-threatening, in the sense of knowing you have a job, knowing you have security, rather than the volatile situation the country is in now.”

But he said it would take time for the backlash against Brexit to emerge.

“At the moment, people are just saying well we just want to get it over with.

“But if you get it over with and everything is a complete mess, that will change. If things get a lot harder than they are at the moment as a consequence of Brexit then they will blame the Government.”

Liberal Democrats would eventually be proved right over Brexit, he said, “but we can’t say some magic words that means people will suddenly come to the Lib Dems.”

The party also needed to develop a credible policy regarding student funding, he said. The party was heavily criticised when it backed increases in student tuition fees as part of the Conservative-led Coalition from 2010 to 2015, despite previously promising to oppose fee increases.