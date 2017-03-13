Leader of Brexit campaign says Theresa May's first priority after Article 50 is telling EU migrants they can stay

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Birmingham MP who chaired the victorious 'leave' campaign in last year's European Union referendum says Theresa May's top priority should be to ensure EU migrants currently legally in the UK are told they have the right to stay.

Gisela Stuart (Lab Edgbaston) spoke as Parliament prepared to complete debate about the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill 2016-17, allowing it to become law.

It means Prime Minister Theresa May will be able to trigger Article 50 at last, beginning the official talks with the rest of the EU about leaving.

And Mrs Stuart said that once the legislation became law, the Government should "reach out" and tell EU countries it is ready to ensure the rights of EU citizens currently living legally in the UK are protected.

This would mean making it official that they can continue living and working here, just like they would be able to if we were staying in the EU.

Birmingham MP Gisela Stuart taking part in the BBC EU debate at Wembley Arena

However, the status would probably only apply to people already here - not to new migrants from EU countries who want to come here after Article 50 has been triggered.

Ms Stuart said: “The real stuff doesn’t happen until after you have triggered Article 50, and that’s what you have to do ASAP.

“I think the first thing she’s got to do is deal with the rights of EU citizens.”

The Prime Minister should offer to guarantee the rights of EU citizens in the UK, and then ask other EU nations to make a similar promise about UK citizens in their countries, said Mrs Stuart.

“My preferred option would be that she is the first one to reach out.”

Birmingham MP wants UK to join a new European free trade club

Liam Byrne is worried about the effect on the car industry if the UK quits the EU without a good deal

Birmingham Labour MP Liam Byrne said the UK should join a free trade club called the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which would make it easy to trade with the EU without being a member.

Current EFTA members include Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. And joining EFTA doesn't mean giving up sovereignty in the same was as joining the EU, said Mr Byrne.

But he warned against quitting the EU without any sort of alternative arrangement. This would mean the UK trades with the EU under rules set by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), which would mean paying tariffs on exports of products such as cars.

Mr Byrne said: “The price of trading in our biggest market on WTO rules - the alternative to a ‘deal’ on a new EU free trade agreement - is gigantic. Tariffs that could destroy our car firms.

“A haemorrhage in services orders. Wipeout for farmers. The best guess is that trading with the EU on WTO rules would amount to a loss of between £48.6 billion and £58 billion, equivalent to between £741 and £884 per head of population.”

Why the clock is ticking on EU talks

Triggering Article 50 will start the clock on two years of negotiations with the EU, a Birmingham academic said.

Dr Matt Cole, teaching fellow in the Department of History at the University of Birmingham, said: “The phoney war of words and speculation about the likely demands of both sides in negotiation is over.

“From now on, the clock is ticking to a two-year deadline at which Theresa May will make a choice between alternatives which have to be hammered out in the most complex, vast and intense negotiations in modern British history.

“The debate over what those alternatives will look like will draw the increasingly urgent attention of all British citizens, the governments of Scotland and Northern Ireland and all European states, each of which has its own concerns.

“There is a danger that like football supporters once the whistle has blown for kick-off, the public may be anxious that their impact on the field of play is at best indirect.”