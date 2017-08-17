Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THE home of English bowls – Leamington Spa’s Victoria Park – has become the latest venue to join Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games bid

Bowls has long been a required sport for the Games and the royal town’s facility has five world-class greens, and is the home of the annual National Bowls Championship.

If Birmingham wins the battle to host the 2022 Games, the Park will host both the Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls competitions.

Birmingham is set to submit its bid for the Games on Friday , August 18 and is embroiled in a battle with Liverpool to be selected as the UK bid in September and go up against international competition. The host city will be appointed in December.

British bowls legend and the sport’s chief executive Tony Allcock MBE said: “Hosting the Commonwealth Games Bowls fixtures at the home of Lawn Bowls in England would be an incredible experience.

“We have worked hard to create a world-class venue that has delivered the women’s World Championships twice as well as annually hosting the National Championships.

(Image: Tony Nicoletti/Daily Record)

Commonwealth Games would showcase a resurgent West Midlands to the world

“Having competed in, coached for and managed Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls, I know what it takes to deliver a great championship and I have every confidence that Birmingham 2022 would deliver a fantastic Commonwealth Games.”

The decision to go to Leamington is further evidence of how the Games will benefit the wider region. Organisers have also announced a new swimming pool in Sandwell and that Coventry’s Ericsson Indoor Arena will host the netball competition.

The Birmingham bid has partnered with Bowls England and Warwick District Council on the event.

Councillor Michael Coker of Warwick District Council, said: “We are thrilled that the Birmingham 2022 Bid team has recognised the world-class greens at Victoria Park and chosen Royal Leamington Spa to host its Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls competition.

“With its picturesque pavilion and beautiful parks and gardens, Leamington Spa will provide a stunning backdrop to this quintessentially English sport, which we know will appeal to fans, tourists and media alike.

“Birmingham’s bid will bring benefits to the whole region so we encourage everyone to get behind it and help us bring the Games to our own doorsteps.”

The Queen’s Baton has also visited the Lawn Bowls National Championships iat Victoria Park, as it continued its tour of England ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The Baton was parachuted into England on Wednesday morning in Oxford, and has visited London and Buckinghamshire before heading to Leamington Spa.

WHAT WOULD BE WHERE

Athletics: Alexander Stadium

Aquatics: Sandwell Aquatics Centre

Badminton: Genting Arena

Basketball: Victoria Square

(Image: Craig Holmes/Images of Birmingham.co.uk)

Bowls: Victoria Park, Leamington

Boxing: NEC Hall 1

Gymnastics: Arena Birmingham

Hockey: University of Birmingham

Judo: NEC Hall 4

Netball: Ericsson Indoor Arena

Rugby sevens: Villa Park

Squash: University of Birmingham

(Image: Univesitry of Birmingham)