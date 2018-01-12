The video will start in 8 Cancel

A landmark building in the centre of Walsall looks set to be bulldozed, it has been revealed.

Demolition of Walsall’s former police station on Green Lane could begin as soon as next month.

The six-storey building was sold for less than £1 million in November 2017 after police officers were transferred to Bloxwich as part of cost-cutting measures 12 months earlier.

Now, though, site owners Corbally Property Investments Ltd have pushed through with plans to tear down the building.

A document reads: “An application to demolish Walsall Police Station, Green Lane, was made on December 20, 2017. It has been submitted to Walsall Council by DSM Demolition Ltd.”

Residents in Walsall can submit comments regarding the proposed bulldozing by Friday, January 19.

Councillor for Birchills Leamore, Christopher Jones told the Walsall Advertiser : “I’ve been working on that site since the mid-80s and it was even out-of-date back then.

“It’s well past its sell by date and desperately needs tearing down. It has a host of problems electrically and with asbestos and I welcome a more appropriate building in its place.

“It would be a good step to knock it all down and build something more fitting for the town centre.”

Work is expected to commence on February 5 with estimated completion in August.

