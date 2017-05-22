Labour offers lifeline to struggling live music pubs

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Struggling pubs which offer live music will receive help to stay open from a Labour government, Black Country MP Tom Watson has announced.

A £1 billion fund to support culture and the arts across the country - not just in London - will support live music venues, in order to promote grassroots and professional music and ensure there is a vibrant music industry across the UK.

And Labour will review the business rates system to provide more help for pubs, if it wins the general election on June 8.

The plans were published by Mr Watson (Lab West Bromwich East), Labour's Shadow Culture Secretary and Deputy Leader, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Some top names have begun their careers playing in pubs. The Jug of Ale on Alcester Road, Moseley, hosted performances from Britpop giants including Oasis, Blur and The Verve, before it closed.

Dale Martin Pictured in 2007, the former Jug of Ale pub on Alcester Road, Moseley where Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene used to play

Mr Watson said Labour's £1 billion Cultural Capital Fund wouldl give the country’s creative sectors an opportunity to bid for extra funding.

Labour would also ensure museums and art galleries remain free.

And a Labour government would introducing a £160 million arts pupil premium for every primary school in England, to boost creative education and ensure state schools have arts facilities of an equivalent standard to those available in many private schools.

Labour says the number of music, art and drama teachers in schools has fallen - but it wants to give every child the chance to take part in creative arts.

Mr Watson said: "Our thriving creative industries define how we are perceived overseas and make a vital contribution to our economy.



“Under the Tories, the arts and cultural institutions have been forced to absorb huge cuts; under Labour, they will get the investment they deserve.

"Our £1 billion Cultural Capital Fund will give museums, galleries and theatres in all parts of the country access to investment that can be used to upgrade and regenerate their buildings and facilities."

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, left, with Deputy Leader Tom Watson

Mr Corbyn said: “We want to unleash the potential of every young person not just through education but also through culture. In every one of us there is a poet, a writer, a singer of songs, an artist. But too few of us fulfil our artistic ambition.



“The arts pupil premium will allow every primary school child the chance to learn an instrument, take part in drama and dance and have regular access to a theatre, gallery or museum. Labour will deliver a creative future for all and culture for the many, not the few.”

Sign up for the latest politics news, rumours and predictions

You can get the latest news from Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond delivered straight to your inbox, by signing up to the Birmingham Mail Inside Politics newsletter.