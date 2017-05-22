How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Labour offers lifeline to struggling live music pubs

Birmingham's Jug of Ale pub helped start the careers of bands like Oasis, Ocean Colour Scene and Blur

Jeremy Corbyn at rally in Birmingham ICC
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Struggling pubs which offer live music will receive help to stay open from a Labour government, Black Country MP Tom Watson has announced.

A £1 billion fund to support culture and the arts across the country - not just in London - will support live music venues, in order to promote grassroots and professional music and ensure there is a vibrant music industry across the UK.

And Labour will review the business rates system to provide more help for pubs, if it wins the general election on June 8.

The plans were published by Mr Watson (Lab West Bromwich East), Labour's Shadow Culture Secretary and Deputy Leader, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Some top names have begun their careers playing in pubs. The Jug of Ale on Alcester Road, Moseley, hosted performances from Britpop giants including Oasis, Blur and The Verve, before it closed.

Dale Martin Pictured in 2007, the former Jug of Ale pub on Alcester Road, Moseley where Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene used to play
Pictured in 2007, the former Jug of Ale pub on Alcester Road, Moseley where Oasis and Ocean Colour Scene used to play

Mr Watson said Labour's £1 billion Cultural Capital Fund wouldl give the country’s creative sectors an opportunity to bid for extra funding.

Labour would also ensure museums and art galleries remain free.

And a Labour government would introducing a £160 million arts pupil premium for every primary school in England, to boost creative education and ensure state schools have arts facilities of an equivalent standard to those available in many private schools.

Labour says the number of music, art and drama teachers in schools has fallen - but it wants to give every child the chance to take part in creative arts.

Mr Watson said: "Our thriving creative industries define how we are perceived overseas and make a vital contribution to our economy.

“Under the Tories, the arts and cultural institutions have been forced to absorb huge cuts; under Labour, they will get the investment they deserve.

"Our £1 billion Cultural Capital Fund will give museums, galleries and theatres in all parts of the country access to investment that can be used to upgrade and regenerate their buildings and facilities."

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, left, with Deputy Leader Tom Watson

Mr Corbyn said: “We want to unleash the potential of every young person not just through education but also through culture. In every one of us there is a poet, a writer, a singer of songs, an artist. But too few of us fulfil our artistic ambition.

“The arts pupil premium will allow every primary school child the chance to learn an instrument, take part in drama and dance and have regular access to a theatre, gallery or museum. Labour will deliver a creative future for all and culture for the many, not the few.”

Sign up for the latest politics news, rumours and predictions

You can get the latest news from Birmingham, the West Midlands and beyond delivered straight to your inbox, by signing up to the Birmingham Mail Inside Politics newsletter.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Observer from Uganda - where opposition leader was under house arrest - to check Ladywood election
  2. Regional Affairs
    Council IT supplier Service Birmingham to be wound up to save taxpayers' money
  3. Regional Affairs
    General Election 2017 odds: Bookies predicting Labour to lose THREE Birmingham seats
  4. Regional Affairs
    Conservative candidate admits she wouldn't feel safe cycling in Birmingham
  5. Regional Affairs
    U-turn on 'dementia tax' throws Theresa May's Conservative campaign into chaos

Most Recent

The route has been confirmed for the first HSBC UK City Ride through Birmingham

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. High Speed 2
    Birmingham Airport considering terminal building for new HS2 station
  2. Business News
    Emirates to fly a second A380 out of Birmingham
  3. Regional Affairs
    Observer from Uganda - where opposition leader was under house arrest - to check Ladywood election
  4. Cycling
    See Martin Johnson train with Vélo Birmingham cyclists for Business 100 Challenge
  5. Business News
    Chiltern abandons on-board catering service
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor