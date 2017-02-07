Labour mayoral candidate's vow on crime

A West Midlands mayoral candidate has vowed to defend police numbers in the region and "get tough on crime" if elected.

Labour candidate Siôn Simon said that "everyday crime", including anti-social behaviour, would be targeted with his pledge to ensure that West Midlands Police did not suffer any further cuts.

The mayor, to be elected on May 4, is not directly responsible for policing but Mr Simon has promised to work with commissioner David Jamieson to keep up police numbers.

Mr Simon also highlighted crime as another issue in which the region had been ignored by a remote government.

His campaign has so far talked of taking back control of public services from London.

He said: "We're told by ministers in London that crime's not on the up.

"The reality is much different for communities across the West Midlands. Because we know that a lot of crime - especially gang and drug-related offences - goes unreported.

"This so-called 'everyday crime' causes untold misery. Government in London doesn't know what it's like for us - why would they?

"They're not from here. The Tories in London cut funding for police in the West Midlands five times more than for leafy Tory shires like Surrey.

"We have the right to feel safe where we live - and for our kids and elderly relatives, not just to feel safe, but to be safe. That means doing all I can to defend police numbers."

It is thought likely that, once established, the roles of West Midlands Mayor and Police Commissioner could be merged, as they have been in Greater Manchester and Greater London - probably in time for the next round of elections in 2020.

Police commissioner Mr Jamieson (Labour) has recently recruited 800 police officers, 150 police community support officers and 200 crime-fighting specialists despite the Government cuts.

He said: "I will work with the mayor to continue to tackle crime and make the streets of the West Midlands even safer."