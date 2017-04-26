Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn undermined by "endless leaks" from party headquarters, says former spokesman

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was undermined by "endless leaks" from Labour's own staff, according to his former spokesman.

Matt Zarb-Cousin, who dealt with political journalists at Westminster on behalf of Mr Corbyn, blamed staff at Labour's head office for leaking damaging information to the press.

Labour staff are based at an office called Southside in Victoria Street, Westminster. The Labour leader - in a similar way to other opposition leaders before him - also has a personal team of staff based at offices in the Parliamentary estate itself.

In an interview with journalist and Labour activist Max Shanly for Jacobin Magazine , Mr Zarb-Cousin said: "It was very difficult to get Southside [Labour Party Headquarters] to work with us constructively.

"There were times when certain journalists would find out about events and appointments immediately after they had been approved

"Sometimes journalists would even find out before we did.

"There were endless leaks from Southside, which makes it incredibly difficult to function in a professional way. I don’t think anyone would be able to under those conditions.

"I personally got on very well with the media team at Southside, certainly towards the end of my time. But there remained a lot of issues in terms of how the operation was run, who had authority over communications and so on; that’s probably as far as I can go into it."

He also said the media undermined Mr Corbyn, saying: "When we held events, rather than just covering the event and scrutinizing the policy, as they would with others, the press would seek out a trivial issue in an attempt to mock the whole thing."

But he warned that if Mr Corbyn became Prime Minister, the Labour Party might continue to be divided.

"Unfortunately, I think the media would be the least of our worries. Such a government would face pressure first from the party. I don’t think being in government would have the 'unifying' effect we would like it to."