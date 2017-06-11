Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson says Jeremy Corbyn could be Prime Minister by the end of the year

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson has set out a plan for Labour to build on its success in last week's general election and win power.

The Black Country MP said: "Labour party members should prepare for an autumn general election that we can and will win."

And he said: "Jeremy Corbyn could be in No 10 by the end of the year. "

But Mr Watson's upbeat analysis also included warnings that Labour must still do more to win over voters before it can take power.

He said Labour must win back former Labour supporters who deserted it, while also "holding on to those motivated to support us for the first time by Jeremy Corbyn and his message of hope."

This included demonstrating that Labour took security and defence seriously, he said.

The party gained 30 seats in last week's election, but finished with 262 seats, behind the Conservatives who won 318 seats.

Writing in the Guardian, Mr Watson (Lab West Bromwich East) said: "Labour MPs will return to parliament tomorrow rejuvenated, re-energised and united behind Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership."

And he warned Prime Minister Theresa May: "It is our job now to make the government’s job a living nightmare."

He said an election was likely this year because Mrs May would find her authority continually eroded as she depended on a deal with the DUP to cling on to power.

Labour could "gain the majority that has eluded us for the last three elections," Mr Watson said.

But he added: "In order to do so, we also need to reassure working-class communities who traditionally voted Labour that we are serious about security and the defence of the realm.

"In simple terms: we need to do a little better than we did this time, and we need to make sure the Tories do a little worse."

Mr Watson said Labour's "message of hope" helped the party win seats in places like Canterbury and Kensington which it had never won before.

He continued: "If we can convince a greater number of people in places such as Mansfield, Walsall and Middlesbrough – places with a history of electing Labour MPs but which rejected us this time – Jeremy Corbyn could be in No 10 by the end of the year.

"That is the election-winning coalition we must build over the coming weeks and months."