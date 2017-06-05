How we use Cookies
Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson calls for tougher anti-terror measures

Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson criticises the abolition of 'Control Orders', which restricted the movement of suspected terrorists

London Bridge terror attack: everything we know
Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson has called for a "re-examination" of Control Orders, the controversial orders which allowed the Home Secretary to restrict the liberty of terror suspects.

Control orders were abolished in 2011 following criticism that they were too draconian.

They were replaced by measures authorised under the Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Act, known as TPims. But these are far less restrictive.

Speaking in Birmingham following the London Bridge terror attacks, Mr Watson said it was time to think again about Control Orders.

The Black Country politician said: "We need to re-examine how we monitor and surveil radicalised individuals who haven't committed an offence.

"I don't want to make this party political but I believe that we should look again at Control Orders."

He pointed out that senior Conservative politician Iain Duncan Smith had described TPims as a "watered down" version of control orders.

Mr Watson said: "This is not the time for diluted anti-terror laws."

He set out a three point plan for tackling extremism.

"One: a re-examination of control orders

"Two: no more police cuts, and a restoration of armed officer numbers as quickly as possible

"Three: exposing and cutting off the source funding and ideological roots of terrorism, wherever it is and whoever is responsible for it."

Mr Watson is Labour's general election candidate in West Bromwich East.

What are control orders?

A police officer lays flowers passed to her by a member of the public on the north side of London Bridge following last night's terrorist incident
A police officer lays flowers passed to her by a member of the public on the north side of London Bridge following the terrorist incident

Control orders were introduced in 2005. They allowed the Home Secretary to introduce tough restrictions on people believed to be a danger to the public, even if they had not been convicted of a crime.

Restrictions could include banning people from using certain items (such as items with internet access), telling them where to live, banning them from travelling to specific places or banning them from meeting certain people.

People could also be given a curfew, so that they are forced to remain indoors for at least 18 hours a day - later reduced to 14 hours following a court ruling.

They might be forced to have an electronic tag, so that their movements can be tracked.

Why were they abolished?

They were criticised for being too harsh and unfair

What replaced them?

Terrorism Prevention and Investigation Measures, known as TPims.

These are similar, but less harsh.

For example, they do not have lengthy curfews, and people are allowed to have a landline, a mobile telephone, and a computer with internet connection.

There is also far more oversight by the courts.

