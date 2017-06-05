Labour candidate says cuts to firearms police 'made us more vulnerable to attack'

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Theresa May has "made us more vulnerable to attack" by cutting police numbers, a Labour candidate has claimed.

Jack Dromey, Labour's candidate for Birmingham Erdington, issued the hard-hitting statement as a row over police cuts dominated the general election campaign following the London Bridge terror attacks which killed seven.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson, the party's candidate in West Bromwich East, also highlighted police cuts, in a speech in Birmingham.

Mr Dromey said: "As Home Secretary, Theresa May cut West Midlands Police funding by over £100 million, and now, as Prime Minister continues to slash our funding despite the security threat."

He added: "The simple truth is: cuts to our police make us more vulnerable to attack.”

The number of police officers authorised to use firearms in the West Midlands region has fallen from 456 in March 2010 to 389 in March 2016, Home Office figures show.

The figures include officers employed by Warwickshire, West Mercia, West Midlands and Staffordshire police.

Mr Dromey said: “These shocking figures show that we’ve lost 15% of our firearms officers since 2010."

West Midlands Police, the force which serves Birmingham, Coventry and the Black Country, had 180 firearms police in 2010, and this was down to 157 in 2016.

The figures show that the number of firearms police rose between 2015 and 2016, suggesting that forces are now recruiting or training more. However, the number has still not returned to the level before the Conservatives took power in 2010 as head of a Coalition government.

Tom Watson also called on the Government to reverse cuts to police funding.

He said: "To be clear, nobody is saying that police cuts caused this attack. But the last thing we need at a time of heightened threat is an overstretched police force.

"Even today, Ministers are seeking to justify cuts to armed officers by pointing to the need for the government to make 'very difficult decisions'. Cutting armed officers may have been a difficult decision. I think it’s now time for Theresa May to acknowledge that it was the wrong decision."

Theresa May declined to say that she had been wrong to cut police numbers, as she conducted a series of TV interviews.

Asked about cuts on Sky News, she said: “It is absolutely right that I do think we need to take a much more robust approach to dealing with extremism in this country.”

Channel 5 asked Mrs May if she was wrong to say those who raised fears about police cuts were “crying wolf” and if she would undo the cuts.

She said: “I have answered the question about policing and I am very happy to repeat what we have been doing in policing, which is we have been protecting counter-terrorism policing, we have provided funding for an uplift in armed policing, from 2015 we are protecting police budgets.”