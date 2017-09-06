Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Football clubs including Birmingham City and Aston Villa will need to find new shirt sponsors under a Labour Government, after Shadow Culture Secretary Tom Watson announced plans to ban deals with gambling companies.

Mr Watson, Labour MP for West Bromwich East, revealed Labour would end deals which put gambling company logos in front of millions of supporters including children.

At the moment, 25 of the 92 League clubs – including 9 out of 20 Premier League clubs and 14 out of 24 Championship clubs – have shirt sponsorship deals with gambling companies.

They include Aston Villa, which is sponsored by Unibet, and Birmingham City, sponsored by 888 Sport.

Initially, Labour would work with the FA to try to introduce a ban by changing the rules governing the sport. It says it would "consider further action" if this failed.

Mr Watson, who is also Labour's Deputy Leader, said: "Football has to play its part in tackling Britain's hidden epidemic of gambling addiction. Shirt sponsorship sends out a message that football clubs don't take problem gambling among their own fans seriously enough.

“It puts gambling brands in front of fans of all ages, not just at matches but on broadcasts and highlights packages on both commercial television and the BBC.

"Clubs have a corporate social responsibility to their fans not to promote harmful products – as the Football Association recognised this summer when it terminated its sponsorship deal with a betting company. With new evidence showing gambling addiction rising, at a huge cost to individuals and their families, to society and to the taxpayer, the clubs should follow the FA’s lead.

"Just as tobacco companies were banned from sponsoring sporting events and putting their logos on branded goods because of the harm smoking can cause, it’s right that we recognise the harm problem gambling does and take gambling logos off football shirts."

Labour says the deals give gambling companies massive exposure, with the logos worn by supporters on replica shirts as well as by players in matches seen by millions around the globe.

In June the Football Association terminated its commercial agreement with Ladbrokes after deciding it was not appropriate for it to partner with a betting company.

FA rules already prohibit under-18 teams from wearing clothing which “displays any reference whatsoever to a product, service or other activity which is considered by The Football Association as detrimental to the welfare, health or general interest of young persons” – including gambling.

Labour in government would work with the FA to apply this rule to all teams – not just to under-18s – before considering any further action.

Mr Watson is set to announce more measures around gambling advertising and sponsorship in the future.

A report by the Gambling Commission in August estimated that around 430,000 people in the UK are problem gamblers, with over 2 million people either suffering from a serious gambling habit or being at risk of addiction.

Which clubs are sponsored by gambling businesses?