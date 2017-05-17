How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Labour £6 billion schools boost most popular election policy with West Midlands readers

Survey reveals Labour policies are more popular despite Tory lead in the polls over all

Jeremy Corbyn highlights key pledges of the Labour manifesto
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Labour’s plans to increase education spending and stop hospital closures have found favour among voters in the West Midlands.

A new survey found 43.1 per cent of respondents in the region agreed with Labour’s plans to boost school budgets by £6bn a year.

That was the most support for any major policy pledge by any of the major parties.

Some 41.4 per cent agreed with Labour’s plans to freeze on hospital closures.

Labour’s education plans even found strong levels of support among people planning to vote for other parties.

Some 68.8 per cent of people saying they plan to vote Lib Dem and 36.4 per cent of would-be Conservative voters agree with the extra schools cash.

Among voters in the West Midlands, the most popular Conservative election promise was recruiting 10,000 more mental health staff.

That was supported by 41.5 per cent of people across the region.

Caps on energy prices (34.4 per cent) and cutting immigration (34.0 per cent) came next.

The Lib Dem’s most popular promise was extra education spending while for the Green party it was scrapping tuition fees.

The study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by more than 8,000 people across the regions of England.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in News

Service Birmingham
  1. Regional Affairs
    Council IT supplier Service Birmingham to be wound up to save taxpayers' money
  2. Harborne
    Famous 'Chamberlain Clock' returns to old home back in time
  3. Regional Affairs
    Victory for Birmingham colleges as Government performs u-turn over apprenticeship funding
  4. News
    The Real Schools Guide: Search for your primary school
  5. Regional Affairs
    Labour £6 billion schools boost most popular election policy with West Midlands readers

Most Recent

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn

Most read on Birmingham Post

Service Birmingham
  1. Regional Affairs
    Council IT supplier Service Birmingham to be wound up to save taxpayers' money
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Birmingham office block undergoes £2.7m revamp
  3. Business News
    Aston Expressway bomb: This is how much it cost Birmingham
  4. Creative
    Channel 4 'should relocate to Longbridge'
  5. Business News
    Cadbury wins latest trademark battle with Nestlé
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor