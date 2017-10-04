Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An experienced council official turned private sector consultant has been appointed as the new assistant chief executive of Birmingham City Council.

Jonathan Tew is currently the associate director with KPMG LLP’s public sector and health consulting practice based in Birmingham.

But before that he was an assistant director at Stoke-on-Trent City Council, head of policy and performance at Blackburn with Darwen Council and business manager for Durham County Council.

The role was created in the wake of the 2014 Kerslake review of Birmingham City Council, designed to beef up management capacity at the authority, and was previously filled by Piali Dasgupta whose temporary contract ended earlier this summer.

Mr Tew said: “I am passionate about helping Birmingham City Council to make progress, and particularly motivated to work with elected members and the wide array of partner organisations and communities across this fantastic city.

"I have worked at several councils - Stoke-on-Trent, Blackburn with Darwen and County Durham - and recently I’ve worked in Birmingham, just around the corner from the Council House, as an associate director for KPMG LLP’s public sector and health consulting practice.

“I am looking forward to joining Birmingham City Council, and bringing my experience of partnership working between the public, private and voluntary sectors which will be crucial over the coming period.”

Council leader Ian Ward said: “Jonathan has played key roles in several local authorities and brings with him a skill set that includes strategic leadership, communications, community engagement and transformation. I am delighted to welcome Jonathan to the team.”

Mr Tew takes up the post in January.

His is the first of a series of permanent appointments expected at the local authority. Currently interim staff hold the senior positions of chief executive, finance director, director of adult social care and director of education and children’s services.