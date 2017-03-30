How we use Cookies
Birmingham playing fields saved from the axe

Residents petition and campaign praised for part in stopping housing development on Kingstanding playing fields

CONTROVERSIAL plans to build on a Kingstanding playing fields have been dropped following outcry from residents.

Councillors announced that the Burford Road playing fields have been saved at a packed public meeting at the 610 Community Centre on Wednesday night, prompting loud cheers and applause from the audience .

City Council bosses were considering selling part of the site, used by local junior football clubs, for housing.

His colleague Cllr Barbara Dring (Lab, Oscott) said: “We’ve done a lot of lobbying and we’ve won the battle. We have won the battle.”

Councillor Keith Linnecor (Lab, Oscott) thanked residents who had raised petitions with hundreds of signatures against development.

“This is great news,” he said. “I’m sure the pressure and petitions from residents played a part in getting the proposals scrapped.”

Clr Keith Linnecor, Nigel Quinn (Oscott Residents Association), and Clr Barbara Dring survey vandalism at Burford Road fields in 2005

Opposition Conservative councillor Gary Sambrook, who represents neighbouring Kingstanding ward, said: “I am very pleased that these plans have been dropped by the Council which would have destroyed a well used community facility. It’s sad that these plans were even considered in the first place and the council needs to seriously think about how we build more houses, without causing unnecessary distress to local residents.”

The playing fields regularly host local football club games and are also popular with dog walkers and local children. But there is also a history of vandalism to changing rooms and fences.

Separate to the development scheme, the council is also considering a bid to protect the fields under Village Green status – highlighting its value as a community asset. This would make it harder to pass plans for housing.

The city council is looking at poorly used playing fields to help meet the city wide demand for 89,000 more houses by 2031. But residents have now convinced bosses Burford Road is a much valued facility.

