Killjoy residents want Birmingham's Legoland stopped - because of sound of happy children

Apartment block's representative says noise from crowds of children going to new Lego centre at Barclaycard Arena  will upset residents

LEGO's Brick Wonders is coming to Wolverhampton
Residents of a city centre apartment block have complained their lives could be made a misery by the sound of happy groups of children at a planned Legoland.

The council’s planning department received just two objections to plans for a new Legoland Discovery Centre at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham city centre.

And one is an objection from representatives of residents of the Symphony Court complex across the canal in Brindleyplace worried about the noise from joyous children.

A report to the planning committee, which meets on Thursday, February 16, to decide the application, states: “Objection from the managing agents for the blocks of apartments known as Symphony Court, Brindley Place on the grounds of noise nuisance for large groups of children at the site and the impact from any potential advertisement signage.”

The second objection is from an unnamed individual resident echoing those complaints.

Symphony Court apartments

According to the planning application the Lego attraction’s owner Merlin estimates that at the busiest times of year up to 2,500 children will attend for an average two hour visit between 10am and 6pm.

Planning officers have dismissed the complaints pointing out that up to 15,800 people can file in and out of the main arena, formerly the NIA, at the same time for a concert or show late at night.

The Legoland Discovery Centre is expected to be approved.

And in contrast to the residents, Birmingham Mail readers have greeted the proposed centre.

On Facebook, Terrence Marriott said: “Birmingham is the place to be.”

Charlotte Davies said: “Oh im so excited for this.”

While Kevin Sanderson Adkins was among those hoping for one of the 40 new jobs being proposed: “Wow, I’d work there,” he said, “I could spend hours building massive stuff out of Lego. like the Taj Mahal or something.”

A promotional picture of Lego Factory at the Legoland Discovery Centre in Manchester

