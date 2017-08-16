The video will start in 8 Cancel

The bin strike which has crippled Birmingham for almost two months has been suspended.

The breakthrough came after the city council and the Unite union held talks via the Acas conciliation service.

The news means the mountains of rubbish left festering on the city's streets since the dispute began in June will finally be cleared, although there was no immediate timescale for the clean-up.

Acas said in a statement: "Birmingham City Council and Unite the Union have today made sufficient progress in their talks for the Shop Stewards to pause industrial action.

"Birmingham City Council cabinet members have agreed in principle that the grade 3 posts will be maintained.

"Consequently there are no redundancy steps in place.

"In addition the parties will now look to discuss, through ACAS, how the service can be improved, with the intention of improving efficiencies in performance of the bin collection service generally, including what savings can be made, and specifically how best the current Grade 3 roles can now be maintained and developed so that they take forward the ambition to deliver cleaner streets and align to wider Total Place principles.

"Unite have also agreed in principle to recommend to their members work pattern changes, including consideration of a five-day working week.

"Both parties agree the working week should be designed to maximise service delivery.

"To assist in the resolution of outstanding issues both parties will go to ACAS.

"These discussions will be with the intention of incorporating any agreement as an amendment to the Waste Management Service Cabinet Report in September 2017.

"Both parties are pleased to be recommencing industrial relations and pleased that the bin collection can resume without disruption."

