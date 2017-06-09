Jess Phillips lays into rival John Hemming after General Election victory

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Labour’s outspoken MP Jess Phillips hit out at her rival as she successfully defended the Yardley seat she won two years ago.

It was a blow for former Lib Dem John Hemming who finished third behind the Conservatives in the seat he had previously held for ten years.

Jess Phillips won with a 16,574 majority over Conservative Mohammed Afzal.

There is no love lost between the two following an equally bruising campaign in 2015.

In her victory speech Ms Phillips took a swipe a Mr Hemming’s campaign which she said had been negative.

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips interviewed by Channel 4 News

“My constituents joined me in rising above entitlement, childishness and bitter jealousy. We are better than that,” she said.

“Also it turns out that they do want a feminist as their MP.”

Mr Hemming put his defeat down to the national surge for Labour and slump for the Liberal Democrats.