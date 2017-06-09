How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Jess Phillips lays into rival John Hemming after General Election victory

  • Updated
  • By

The outspoken MP was, well, outspoken

Jess Phillips lashes out at opponents for showing 'bitter jealousy'
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Labour’s outspoken MP Jess Phillips hit out at her rival as she successfully defended the Yardley seat she won two years ago.

It was a blow for former Lib Dem John Hemming who finished third behind the Conservatives in the seat he had previously held for ten years.

Jess Phillips won with a 16,574 majority over Conservative Mohammed Afzal.

There is no love lost between the two following an equally bruising campaign in 2015.

In her victory speech Ms Phillips took a swipe a Mr Hemming’s campaign which she said had been negative.

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips interviewed by Channel 4 News
Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips interviewed by Channel 4 News

“My constituents joined me in rising above entitlement, childishness and bitter jealousy. We are better than that,” she said.

“Also it turns out that they do want a feminist as their MP.”

Mr Hemming put his defeat down to the national surge for Labour and slump for the Liberal Democrats.

Most Read in News

  1. Regional Affairs
    Labour selects Preet Gill as Birmingham Edgbaston candidate
  2. Regional Affairs
    General Election 2017: These are all the MPs in Birmingham
  3. Regional Affairs
    General Election 2017: These are all the MPs in the West Midlands
  4. Regional Affairs
    General Election 2017: These were the biggest shocks of the night
  5. Regional Affairs
    General Election 2017: These are all the MPs in the Black Country

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Commercial Property
    First look at lavish new Broad Street apartment block
  2. Regional Affairs
    Labour selects Preet Gill as Birmingham Edgbaston candidate
  3. Regional Affairs
    General Election 2017: These are all the MPs in Birmingham
  4. Solihull
    Healthcare company finds new Solihull home
  5. Regional Affairs
    General Election 2017: These are all the MPs in the West Midlands
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor