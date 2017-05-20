Jeremy Corbyn says tide is turning to Labour at Birmingham rally

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Jeremy Corbyn has insisted the political tide is turning Labour’s way as he spoke to hundreds of supporters in Birmingham.

He claimed that people are getting behind his policies of higher taxes for top earners, defending pensioners’ winter fuel allowances and social care funding, free meals at primary schools and the scrapping of student tuition fees.

Mr Corbyn was cheered as he told supporters at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre that “we are moving on to win this election”, and claimed that the Conservative campaign was “unravelling” as voters examined their policies.

“Get on any bus, get on any train, go in any cafe, talk to people,” he said. “The whole discussion and the whole debate is unravelling from the Tory point of view, because people are saying `Hang on, why are so many young people in such stress? Why are so many older people being threatened by this Government? Can’t we as a society, as a country, as a people do things differently and better?’

“I tell you what - we will.”

The audience of 700 ardent supporters, many wearing red Corbyn t-shirts and waving banners welcomed him with a chant of ‘Jezza, Jezza’ and cheered and clapped enthusiastically throughout his speech.

The Labour Party has clearly been boosted by the Conservative manifesto and its ‘anti-pensioner package’ and Mr Corbyn called on the Prime Minister Theresa May to perform ‘a u-turn or handbrake turn’ and ditch the proposals.

He accused the Tories of pitching young against old and said he would help both.

Among the supporters was red-cowboy hat wearing fan Joseph Afrane from Battersea who is travelling the country with the Jeremy Corbyn campaign. “That man is a fantastic man, he is down to earth and he loves everyone,” he said.

Following the rally Jeremy Corbyn re-stated the party’s commitment to the Trident nuclear deterrent saying that ‘come what may’ it will be renewed.

There had been confusion after shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said it could be reviewed despite the manifesto stating it would be renewed.

Mr Corbyn said: “The manifesto makes it very clear that the Labour Party has come to a decision and is committed to Trident.

“We’re also going to look at the real security needs of this country on other areas such as cyber security, which I think the attack on our NHS last week proved there needs to be some serious re-examination of our defences against those kind of attacks.”

A source said Trident would be included in a Labour government’s strategic defence review but it would be look at issues like “costings”, and how to protect the deterrent from cyber attacks.

“Trident will be renewed come what may, continuous at-sea deterrent,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives have attempted to shift the debate back to Brexit and warned against a Corbyn Government.

A spokesman said: “The biggest threat to every generation in this country is getting Brexit wrong. Get Brexit wrong and we get everything wrong - from looking after our elderly to paying for our children’s education.

“Our nation’s economic security and our standing in the world depends on getting the Brexit negotiations right.

“If anyone is thinking about lodging a protest vote because of Jeremy Corbyn’s scare campaign, here’s the thing that’s genuinely terrifying: If Theresa May loses just six seats then we will have a hung Parliament with Jeremy Corbyn as our prime minister, in charge of Brexit and propped up by the Lib Dems and SNP.”

