Why Jeremy Corbyn needs young people to vote in order to win the general election

Labour might be able to win this general election despite what the polls say, if young people vote

In 90 seconds: Corbyn launches Labour's official General Election campaign
Grime artist JME has joined forces with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to encourage people to vote in the general election on June 8.

And it follows reports that young people could win the election for Mr Corbyn's Labour Party - if they vote.

Jamie Adenuga, known as Jme, has almost 700,000 Twitter followers and has made a point of emphasising the importance of registering to vote ahead of next Monday's deadline.

He took time out from promoting his new album to have a sit down chat with Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Adenuga, who is the co-founder of the crew and label Boy Better Know, listed four steps his followers should take.

He told his fans: "Listed by process Numbered by importance. 2. Register to vote 4. Know who you are voting for 1. Know why you are voting them 3. Vote".

@jeremycorbyn Jeremy Corbyn and grime artist JME, from Jeremy Corbyn's Twitter account
Adenuga, known by his stage name Jme, told his 696,000 Twitter followers: "I met Jeremy Corbyn today, and explained why bare of us don't vote."

The pair were pictured sitting down together in a cafe and then posing outside in the sunshine.

Research by polling company YouGov found that young people are more likely to vote Labour. For every ten years older a person is, the likelihood they vote Conservative increases by 8 points and the likelihood they vote labour decreases by 6 points

But unfortunately for Labour, young people are the least likely to vote.

And a report from campaigners the Electoral Reform Society has found that fewer young people are registered to vote.

The number of school leavers on the electoral roll has dropped by more than a quarter in three years, according to the society.

It said parties needed to do far more to ensure register young people are registered to vote.

How do I register to vote?

Visit gov.uk/register-to-vote and fill in the form.

You need to give your name, address, National Insurance number and whether you want a postal vote.

There's not much else you need to fill in.

The deadline is Monday 22 May.

