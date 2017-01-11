How we use Cookies
Jeremy Corbyn accused of 'embarrassing' Labour with bungled relaunch

Former top Labour politician says Jeremy Corbyn's u-turns made the party look foolish

Watch in full: Jeremy Corbyn grills Theresa May in the House of Commons
A former top Labour politician has accused Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of "embarrassing" Labour with a botched "relaunch" this week.

Jacqui Smith, a former Home Secretary who was MP for Redditch , told Mr Corbyn's advisers: "Get your arses in gear".

She was speaking after the Labour leader delivered a major speech on Tuesday setting out his plans for the UK after Brexit.

Journalists were told in advance that Mr Corbyn would say Labour is not "wedded to freedom of movement for EU citizens", which seemed to mean he no longer backed freedom of movement.

But when he actually delivered the speech, he added the words "nor do we rule it out" - which left the policy unclear.

Mr Corbyn also told interviewers that he backed the introduction of a cap on excessive wages for top executives.

But in the speech itself, he set out a series of watered-down plans to discourage fat cap pay, without mentioning plans for a cap.

And Mr Corbyn also said he backed strikes by drivers at Southern Rail, which runs services in London and the south of England.

Jacqui Smith.

Many journalists were critical of Labour's performance. The Times called it a "day of bungled promises".

Supporters of Mr Corbyn say he got across the message that Labour is concerned about excessive pay and is ready to take action on the issue.

Writing for the website of Labour pressure group Progress , Ms Smith said: "In addition to having a clear message and delivering it with conviction, it helps if you are only delivering one key message at a time.

"By the time Corbyn had finished his media interviews this morning he had also announced that he thought there should be a maximum income cap and that he would join the Southern Rail picket line.

"Leaving aside the undesirability of these policies, Labour hearts sank further during the day as clarifications and message trimming blunted any impact that could have come from the speech.

"We are apparently in the era of ‘straight-talking, honest politics’ as opposed to all that New Labour spin and media management.

"So, in the spirit of straight talking, let me say to the leader’s well-rewarded and well-staffed media team – get your arses in gear and stop embarrassing our party."

Ms Smith was MP for Redditch from 1997 to 2010. She was the UK's fiirst female Home Secretary and currently chairs University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Edgbaston.

