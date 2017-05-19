Jeremy Corbyn will accuse Theresa May of piling 'triple whammy of misery' on pensioners at he hosts rally in Birmingham

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Theresa May is piling a ‘triple whammy of misery on pensioners’ by scrapping the pension triple lock, shaking up social care funding and universal winter fuel allowance Jeremy Corbyn is warning ahead of a major rally in Birmingham.

The Labour leader is stepping up his attack on the Prime Minister over her manifesto pledges, which will pitch young against the old.

Conservative Mrs May has insisted she is committed to protecting the dignity of Britain’s elderly as her plans to cut pensioner benefits and overhaul social care funding came under fire.

Mr Corbyn will use a campaign rally speech at the ICC in Birmingham on Saturday to call on the Tory leader to immediately drop the “anti-pensioner package” which formed a central part of her manifesto plan to tackle the major challenges facing the UK.

As well as the proposal to means-test the winter fuel allowance and end the triple lock which guarantees the state pension rises by at least 2.5 per cent, the manifesto contained plans for a radical shake-up of social care funding which could see more elderly people paying to be looked after in their own home.

Mr Corbyn, will say: “The Tories are now trying to pitch the young against the old. Their manifesto is a typical nasty party attempt to set generations against each other.

“For pensioners they offer a triple whammy of misery, ending the triple lock which protects pensioner incomes, means-testing the winter fuel allowance and slapping a ‘dementia tax’ on those who need social care by making them pay for it with their homes.

“Some claim that cutting support for the elderly is necessary to give more help to the young. But young people are being offered no hope by the Tories either - loaded up with tuition fee debts and next to no chance of a home of their own.”

He says it is wrong to conclude that you can help the young or old at the expense of each other.

Getty Images Europe Jeremy Corbyn addresses rally in Hebden Bridge, Yorkshire on May 15

“That’s why we are calling on the Tories to drop their anti-pensioner package immediately - older people should not be used as a political football.

“And we will make education free at all levels and build the homes young families need. Only Labour stands for the many against a government which is unmistakably of the few.”

The triple whammy is a direct reference to the famous Conservative 1997 election campaign attack posters which warned of a Labour ‘double whammy’ of higher taxes and higher prices.

Mrs May has already come under pressure from senior Conservative Sarah Wollaston, who said scrapping the planned cap on care costs would leave people facing a “miserable lottery” when it came to funding their future care needs.

Mrs May, campaigning in Scotland on Friday, defended the manifesto pledge saying: “As we look at the long term facing this challenge, we need to ensure that what we are doing is providing dignity for older people in their old age but doing it in a way that is fair across the generations. That is what our long-term care plan will do.”

