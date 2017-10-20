The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

JD Sports Fashion have been ordered to pay out almost £70,000 in costs after breaching fire regulations in its Merry Hill store.

The company admitted six offences at a hearing before a district judge in Wolverhampton on Thursday October 19.

Fire safety officers investigated the Brierley Hill premises before Christmas 2015.

Inspectors found serious breaches of fire safety laws at the company's JD Sports and Scotts stores - including an escape route reduced to just 30cm after being blocked by crates and stock.

Despite a warning, inspectors again found safety breaches when they returned two weeks later.

West Midlands Fire Service prosecuted the company following the inspection and it was fined £10,000 for each of the six offences and ordered to pay £7,500 in costs.

Fire inspection officer Mick Norton said: "It beggars belief the company compromised the safety of their staff and Christmas shoppers in this way.

"In spite of our warning that we would be revisiting, breaches were again identified when we returned two weeks later.

"We do everything we can to advise businesses on fire safety but will not hesitate to prosecute if our advice is ignored.

"Retailers must realise they can't put profit before people's safety by over-stocking, reducing the width of escape routes and blocking fire exit routes."