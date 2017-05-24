Jazz festival and children's charities honoured by Birmingham's Lord Mayor

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The organiser of Birmingham’s world famous Jazz Festival and a charity which supports victims of domestic violence were among those honoured by the city’s outgoing Lord Mayor.

Cllr Carl Rice ended his year as Birmingham’s first citizen by handing out four awards to worthwhile individuals and groups he had met.

The Labour councillor was replaced at Lord Mayor by Conservative Anne Underwood at a special ceremony this week.

The ceremonial job involves meeting charities, community groups and organisations and promoting the city to visitors.

His four awards were given to:

Birmingham Youth Sports Academy (BYSA) - which began in 2002 and provides football coaching and education programmes for children on a voluntary basis. They have trained over 2,000 children since the project began.

Jim Simpson has been the festival director of Birmingham International Jazz Festival since it began 33 years ago. It is the longest-running festival in Birmingham, the longest-running jazz festival in England and the largest free jazz and blues event in Europe.

Merlin Daleman An audience enjoying the 2015 jazz festival in Victoria Square

Charity Anawim supports women and their children, especially women vulnerable to exploitation including prostitution. It was started by two nuns in 1986 who wanted to reach out to sex workers on the streets of Balsall Heath and it became a charity in 2015.

Birmingham and Solihull Women’s Aid was one of the first organisations to support survivors of domestic violence in Birmingham. It opened its doors over 35 years ago is about to open a new refuge for 18-25 year old women.

Cllr Rice, who is now the city’s deputy Lord Mayor, said: “The Lord Mayor’s Awards recognise outstanding achievements and exceptional service to the city and the people of Birmingham. They recognise those people and organisations that go the extra mile.

Dave Warren / Picture Team Amina Begum of Birmingham Youth Sports Academy gets Lord Mayor's award from cllr Carl Rice

“Anawin, Women’s Aid, BYSA and Jim have all improved the lives of thousands of people in this city and have given selfless service to the city of Birmingham and its citizens. It therefore gives me great pleasure to give these awards and highlight some of the ways that people in Birmingham serve their community and their city.”

Anyone wishing to nominate someone for an award next year should visit birmingham.gov.uk/lordmayorsaward to find out more.