Villa star James Chester has given his backing to Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games bid saying the Villa Park stadium will give rugby players an uplifting experience.

The Welsh international defender joined Villa chief executive Keith Wyness in backing the city in its battle with Liverpool to be the UK's candidate to host the international sporting event.

If successful, Villa Park would host the Rugby 7s tournament, building on its experience as host venue for the 2015 Rugby World Cup .

James said: "Villa Park is one of the most inspiring stadiums a sportsperson could wish to compete in.

"It is both a traditional and iconic arena.

"Emerging from the tunnel and walking out into a wall of noise from all four stands is an uplifting experience.

"The Rugby 7s teams will have an incredible experience playing at Villa Park during Birmingham 2022 so let's back the bid."

Mr Wyness has a wealth of experience with international sporting events - he worked on marketing for the Sydney 2000 Olympics and was directly involved in running the Glasgow Hydro Arena - a centrepiece venue for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

He said: "Villa Park is a great sporting venue and an iconic Midlands sports institute.

"It has an amazing sporting history dating back to the 1900s and, as well as our regular football fixtures and the two Rugby World Cup 2015 matches, we have hosted many major events over the years, from boxing matches to concerts for music legends such as Springsteen and Take That.

"Rugby 7s is a fantastic event, providing a great day out for sports fans.

"I am sure many Villa fans would want to be there and will be thrilled Villa Park is playing a role.

"Our players and coaching staff would also welcome the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"There will be great opportunities to share information in the pursuit of sporting excellence and it would just be fantastic to be part of the event.

"Everybody at Villa Park said that hosting the Rugby World Cup was one of the most fulfilling things we have done for our community.

"We are a great community-based club and it is important we play our part in delivering the best ever Games in 2022.

"Being part of Team Birmingham and helping to bring the Commonwealth Games to Birmingham is something we are proud to be doing.

"This will be another first for Villa and we look forward to playing our role."

He said his experience in Sydney 2000 and Glasgow 2014 showed the positive impact these multi-sports events had on a host city.

He added: "It is fantastic to be part of Birmingham's Bid and, with the role of the Commonwealth likely to become more important for Britain going forward, we will do all we can to bring the Games here.

"Bring it on."

England's Rugby 7s star James Rodwell, an Olympic silver medallist, added that he would love to play for England in Birmingham in 2022.