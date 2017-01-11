How we use Cookies
Isis terrorists responsible for loss of historic Centenary Square tree

Much-loved London Plane to be sacrificed to allow anti-terror measures to be installed

Tough new anti-terror measures are the real reason behind a controversial decision to axe an historic city centre tree , the Birmingham Mail can reveal.

Campaigners have been battling to save the Centenary Square tree , which has stood in the same position since the 1930s.

It had been thought that the decision to fell the London Plane tree – thought to be around 95-years-old – was to make way for a Metro tram extension.

But its removal is actually part of council plans to beef up security around the showpiece square to prevent a Nice-style terror attack.

Heavy stone benches, with deep foundations, are being installed along Centenary Square to stop a lorry being driven into the open space.

Birmingham Trees for Life protest in defence of 90 year old London Plane Tree on Broad Street

Campaigner Coun Fiona Williams (Lab, Hodge Hill) said: “It seems the Berlin attack sealed the fate of our tree.

"But we are still looking for answers as first we were told it had to go for the tram and now for anti-terror measures.”

Coun Williams said Birmingham’s new Development Plan called for the creation of a policy to encourage and protect more trees alongside roads and in public spaces.

She said: "Too many council officers and developers think trees are irrelevant, but the campaign to save this Broad Street tree shows they are important to the people of Birmingham.

"They are also vital in the battle to improve our air quality as well as our quality of life.”

The benches are being installed this year as part of the £10 million revamp of Centenary Square.

The tree was thought likely to be felled as soon as the end of this month.

Birmingham City Council deputy leader Coun Ian Ward (Lab, Shard End) said: “These benches are actually barricades and need deep foundations.

"This will, unfortunately, mean the tree roots being cut.

Getty Images Europe
Ambulances at the scene after a truck ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin

“We looked at moving the benches forward, but we need the space in the Square for big events such as the Big Wheel and ice rinks, and the Remembrance Parade.”

Heavy concrete bollards were installed at the entrances to the Frankfurt Christmas Market in Birmingham last month.

Just days later, a truck drove into the Berlin Christmas market in an attack that killed 12 people.

In July last year, a truck was deliberately driven into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, resulting in the deaths of 86 people and injuring 434.

Coun Ward said that, while 25 trees, including the large London Plane, were going, 59 replacements would be planted.

“It will be more than acceptable to compensate,” he added.

Campaigners, including members of the Birmingham Trees for Life group, had called for the tree to be preserved and said that both the Metro and Centenary Square revamp could be planned around it.

More than 1,300 people signed an online petition to save it.

