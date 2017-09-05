Get Black Country updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The iconic Iron Man statue is having a lie down after 24 years standing proud in Victoria Square.

The 20ft statue was lifted clear of its plot to make way for the construction of the new Midlands Metro extension and Town Hall stop.

It is the second major public art work to be removed ahead of the tram works following the Boulton, Watt and Murdoch statue which was hoisted from its Broad Street spot last month.

Both statues are being put in storage by the Birmingham Museum’s team until late next year, when work on the Metro extension from New Street Station to Centenary Square will be nearing completion.

They will be re-sited near to their previous locations.

Last week as work to lift the statue began, the Iron Man’s feet were revealed for the first time since 1993 when he was cemented in place.

Iron: Man, as it is officially titled, was created by renowned sculptor Antony Gormley and although controversial at first because of its rusty appearance, it has become a much-loved feature in Victoria Square and the subject of countless selfies with tourists and visitors.

Such is the affection for the statue that even West Midlands Mayor Andy Street and Birmingham City Council leader John Clancy took a break from their desks to watch the statue, as it was lifted and placed on a low loader lorry for its removal.

Cast at Firth Rixon Castings in Willenhall, the statue also has links to the city’s industrial heritage as it represents the traditional skills of the people of Birmingham and the Black Country.

Experts from Birmingham Museum Trust, which oversees the care of the city’s collection of public art, also advise on suitable cleaning methods that will be undertaken by conservation specialists while the statues are in storage.

The tram extension to Centenary Square is due to open in 2019 and will be followed by a further extension along Broad Street to Edgbaston Five Ways, which will open in 2021.

Pictures showing the Iron: Man statue back in the Square with the completed Metro Tram running past were also issued last week, with the announcement of the five new tram stops.