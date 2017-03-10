How we use Cookies
Why investment in Birmingham's arts is good for jobs and business

Midlands Engine investment, including £10m for the Symphony Hall, is also a vote of confidence for Birmingham says council leader

The Midlands Engine investment in Birmingham, incluidng a £10 million extension for the Symphony Hall, is a vote of confidence in Birmingham according to the city’s leader.

Council leader John Clancy welcomed funding for the Symphony Hall and backed calls for the Government’s art collection to be moved to Birmingham.

A thriving arts and cultural scene not only attract tourists, but are also a factor in persuading big businesses to locate in Birmingham

His comments came after Chancellor Philip Hammond unveiled £392 million funding package for the Midlands Engine - the organisation set up to grow business and industry across the region from Lincolnshire to the Welsh border - including Birmingham.

Labour leader Clancy, who is also economy lead on the West Midlands Combined Authority said: “There’s been a lot of talk about the Midlands Engine, and we are now finally being given some details which on the face of it seem to be a big vote of confidence in Birmingham.

Inside Symphony Hall

“This is a creative city and a creative region, so I particularly welcome the Midlands Engine Investment Fund and the commitment to make sure small and medium sized businesses are at the heart of our drive to create inclusive economic growth.

“Expanding Symphony Hall and bringing the Government art collection to Birmingham will further enhance this city’s reputation as a significant tourist destination and one of the country’s leading arts and cultural attractions.

“If the Midlands Engine is to succeed in closing the skills gap, generating jobs and inclusive economic growth, and creating the wealth to drive the economy forward, then Birmingham in particular must take a lead in battling for investment in a post-Brexit world.

“I’m determined to sell Birmingham on the world stage. I visited China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore last year, I was in Qatar in January, and it is clear to me that not only do foreign investors have the money they want to do business in Birmingham.

Chinese Minister of Commerce Gao Hucheng with Birmingham City Council leader John Clancy
Chinese Minister of Commerce Gao Hucheng with Birmingham City Council leader John Clancy at New Street Station last year

“At the end of this month the International Convention Centre will stage the Qatar-UK Business and Investment Forum, the first time this prestigious event will have been held outside of London.

"This is an indication of serious intent from potential investors who see in Birmingham and the West Midlands tremendous opportunities to deliver our ambitious housing and regeneration schemes.”

What is included for Birmingham in the Midlands Engine package

£54.2 million from the Local Growth Fund for the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership.

£10 million expansion of Symphony Halll

£250m Midlands Engine Investment Fund.

Up to £10 million to improve University Station in Birmingham, to reduce overcrowding.

£5 million funding for developing a Midlands Rail Hub - a programme of rail upgrades that could provide up to ten additional trains per hour into central Birmingham.

Investment in apprenticeships and work coaches scheme

Up to £7 million for the Birmingham Thermal Energy Demonstrator to support low-carbon technologies.

Development of a Midlands Engine Investment Hub in Birmingham to drive capital investment across the West Midlands region.

Invitation for Birmingham to develop proposals for 5G testbeds.

