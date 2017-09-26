The video will start in 8 Cancel

An investigation is underway after a Midlands MP was sent suspicious ‘white powder’ and ‘anti-Islamic’ statements.

A package containing the substance and letter was sent to the constituency office of Dudley South Conservative MP Mike Wood on Tuesday morning.

The MP was not present at the time but it was opened by a member of staff at the office in High Street, Wordsley, who immediately raised the alarm

Police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene around 10.45am and the area around Mr Wood’s office was cordoned off.

Mr Wood told the BBC :“It could have been a lot worse. We don’t know what the white powder was, whether talcum powder, or something more sinister.”

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: “Police were called to the office of MP Mike Wood in High Street, Wordsley, at 10.30am today after reports that a small quantity of white powder had been found in a package delivered to the address (Tuesday 26 September).

“A woman was assessed by paramedics and suffered no obvious ill-effects. At this stage it is not believed the powder is harmful and enquiries continue.”

A spokesman from West Midlands Fire Service said it was a police led matter and they sent a crew from Brierley Hill Station to the incident. The crew left the site just after 1.05pm.