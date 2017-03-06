How we use Cookies
Let us build more houses instead of spending millions on B&B places say councils

  Updated
  • By

Cash strapped councils call on Government to let them build more homes and cut spending on temporary bed and breakfast and hostel places for homeless families

Homelessness in Birmingham figures
A chronic shortage of affordable housing is forcing cash-strapped councils to spend more than £2 million a day on bed and breakfast, hotel and hostel accommodation for homeless families, it has been revealed.

Almost 75,000 households are currently in temporary accommodation and costing councils a fortune which could be spent elsewhere.

The numbers of families in temporary accommodation has risen by about 50 per cent across the country since 2010.

In January, the Birmingham Mail revealed that the city’s own B&B bill during 2016 was £3.9 million to cover the cost of putting a roof over the heads of 3,704 households.

These national figures show Birmingham is not alone.

Now the Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils, is calling on the Chancellor Philip Hammond to raise council borrowing limits in his budget to allow them to build new affordable homes.

LGA chairman Lord Porter said: “Funding pressures are combining with a lack of affordable housing and private sector rents rising above household incomes to increase homelessness.

“It is also leaving many councils struggling to find suitable accommodation for those in need, particularly those who are young, vulnerable, or with families.

“With councils continuing to face huge financial pressures, it is unsustainable for them to have to spend £2 million a day to house vulnerable people at the sharp end of our housing crisis.

“Councils would much rather invest this scarce resource in building new affordable homes and preventing homelessness happening in the first place.

Homeless people get a warm meal at SIFA Fireside in Digbeth

Well-wishers pay £1k fine of homelessness campaigner

“Communities across the country need a new deal with the Chancellor that gives councils the ability to borrow to invest in housing and to keep 100 per cent of the receipts from any homes they sell to replace them and reinvest in building more of the genuine affordable home they desperately need.”

Although Birmingham City Council is the region’s largest housebuilder, there is still a massive shortage of affordable homes.

Birmingham also has about 5,000 private homes which have been empty for more than six months.

The call has been backed by city council leader John Clancy who said: “The LGA is right to demand government action but we’re not sitting around waiting for help from the Chancellor.

“Building new homes for Brummies is right at the top of my agenda, alongside protecting our children, and we will deliver for the people of this city with or without the Government.

Homelessness in Birmingham

Rough sleeper protest B&B bill rising Birmingham's shame Rise in rough sleeping
“We’re already building at a scale unheard of for decades.

“The Birmingham Development Plan is an ambitious 15-year strategy to deliver 51,000 homes, while regeneration schemes at Curzon, around the new HS2 terminus station, and at Smithfield and Snow Hill alone will provide 10,000 new homes.”

