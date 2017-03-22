How we use Cookies
We need inquiry into council's Lidl plan mistake says MP

  • Updated
  • By

Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe wants inquiry to prevent repeat of error in which wrong advice was given to planning committee leading to permission being granted for controversial Lidl store

Protest against Lidl in Stirchley
A BIRMINGHAM MP has called for a full inquiry into "mistakes" made by council planners in wrongly awarding permission to superstore giant Lidl.

Selly Oak MP Steve McCabe hit out after it was revealed the wrong advice was given to members of the city council's planning committee before it awarded permission to Lidl for a new store in Pershore Road, Stirchley.

The planning committee had first indicated it wanted to refuse the store permission but was told by officers there were no policy grounds to do so.

However, there are planning policies to protect communities from the loss of popular sports and leisure facilities, in this case the Fitness First gym and Stirchley Ten Pin Bowling Centre which were earmarked for demolition to make way for the new store.

The mistake, now admitted by the planning department, only came to light after the Super Stirchley residents' group, backed by campaigning charity the Environmental Law Foundation, threatened legal action over the decision.

The council backed down and the planning permission was revoked.

Fiona Cullinan
Mr McCabe, pictured here with cllr Mary Locke (Bournville) joined protests against Lidl plan

Labour MP Mr McCabe said: "Naturally, I'm delighted for my constituents as they should never have been placed in this position in the first place but I'm really worried about the actions of these officers.

"I'm not sure they have the legal authority to make these decisions and I understand that they are now proposing that Lidl submits a fresh application.

"These people earn thousands of pounds per year, paid for by local tax payers, but they act as if they and not elected councillors make the decisions and there never seems to be any sanction or consequences when they screw things up which they seem to do with regularity."

He said the planning permission was revoked just minutes before planning officers met with residents to discuss the collapse of the planned Tesco store in Stirchley.

Lidl want to bulldoze Fitness First Strichley and build store
Lidl want to bulldoze Fitness First Strichley and build store

Mr McCabe said: "I don't know what the legal implications of their actions will be and what it will eventually cost Birmingham City Council but we need an urgent inquiry into this mess.

"We need to know that the other evening's theatrics, where they were expecting a tough time from local residents, wasn't simply a short-term measure to get them through the night.

"If they attempt to reverse this decision again, I will want to see those responsible held to account."

Mr McCabe has also been highly critical of the council's planning department over the lack of strong enforcement action against student landlords who have over extended houses flouted planning regulations in the Selly Oak area.

The Birmingham Mail has asked Lidl for a comment and whether it intends to resubmit a planning application but has yet to receive a reply.

